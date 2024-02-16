One month left to claim $1 million Michigan Mega Millions lottery ticket before it expires

Feb 16, 2024, 7:54 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Not looking good for winning ticket bought nearly a year ago

By Kate Northrop

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million is about to go by the wayside as it approaches the one-year expiration date.

The expiration date for a winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in Michigan is right around the corner, with just one month left for the winner to step forward.

The Michigan Lottery announced on Thursday that time will soon out for the ticket, which was purchased at the CVS Pharmacy on West 10 Mile Road in Southfield nearly a full year ago.

That ticket was valid for the Mega Millions drawing on March 17, 2023, and it matched all five white balls — 26, 28, 29, 39, and 49 — to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

Had it had matched the Mega Ball 25, it would have won the game's $254 million jackpot. That jackpot prize eventually rose to $476 million before being won by one ticket in New York, making it the biggest Mega Millions prize in New York state history.

The Lottery advised the owner of the unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions prize to contact their Player Relations division by phone to schedule an appointment to collect the prize, which can only be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing.

Normally, winning Mega Millions tickets in Michigan are valid for one year from the draw date, but since March 17 falls on a Sunday, the prize must be claimed by 4:45 pm on March 15.

The money from the prize will be allocated to the state School Aid Fund if the ticket expires.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $457 million for the next drawing on Fri., Feb. 16 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

