Accusations of "disturbing" new claims procedures after Allwyn sends investigator to winner's home

Mar 11, 2024, 1:53 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Former lottery fan says she'll never play again after being treated like a "criminal"

By Kate Northrop

A devoted UK lottery player says she will no longer be forking out cash for lottery tickets after Allwyn launched a "disturbing" investigation into her identity.

A lottery winner says she was treated like a criminal in her own home after the UK National Lottery sent an investigator to her house to take photos of her — and she has still not received her prize.

Since Allwyn took over as the operator of the UK National Lottery in February, their recent investigation into one prize claim has left a former lottery fan disgusted with new security procedures.

69-year-old Amelia Barnham of Hammersmith, West London, scooped up an £800 (US$1,024) prize on a £1 Lotto HotPicks ticket in the Feb. 3 drawing, but her track record goes beyond that. In total, she's won £23,600 (US$30,206) in small prizes over time.

She and her husband, Tony, spend £60 on lottery tickets every week, and it's one reason why she is furious that Allwyn has launched an investigation into one of their most loyal players.

"This has stressed me out so much, and I am fuming," she told The Sun. "I have been treated like some sort of criminal — and having someone come to my house was intimidating."

Because of her record of having so many other smaller prizes, Allwyn sent an ex-detective to her home and told her she had to prove her identity.

"The numbers came from the national draw, so did they think I was printing the tickets or something?" the mother of three supposed. "I have never had this trouble before and I am worried it will put people off buying tickets."

The investigator who came to her house insisted he photograph Barnham as well.

"It's ridiculous. He [the ex-detective] was embarrassed and kept saying sorry," she added. "How can they treat people like this? It made me feel very uneasy and upset."

As angry as Barnham was, the investigator didn't want the frustration directed at him.

"I am only the messenger," he had told Barnham.

It all began two days after the draw. Barnham tried collecting her prize from the Post Office, but staff there told her they were unable to pay out her winnings. In the UK, lottery players were formerly able to collect winnings of some prize amounts from Post Office branch locations, but the Post Office ended their deal with the Lottery last month and no longer issues checks for prize claims valued between £500 and £50,000.

As part of their new claims process, Allwyn insists that winners now verify their numbers online or over the phone before sending their winning ticket by mail for a claim. As a result, players have been experiencing longer wait times to receive their payout, and the Lottery has seen greater volumes of inquiries from players.

"This is a new claims process following the Post Office's decision to no longer pay National Lottery retail prizes between £500.01 and £50,000," an Allwyn spokesperson said.

Barnham was directed to go back to the Tesco she originally purchased her winning ticket at to verify her win. She validated the ticket and was then told to contact Allwyn for the next step. After sending them photos of the front and back of the ticket, she received a claim number and thought she was done.

But then she was informed that an investigator would be coming to her home, who said her past wins had triggered a probe on her identity.

"I did ask why I was being investigated," Barnham said. "If this was to happen to someone really old, they're not going to like someone coming around their house. It might be quite frightening."

She said it's been more than a month since she's won, and still nothing yet from the Lottery.

"I think it's disgusting and disgraceful the way I've been treated and the way I'm sure many others have been treated," the winner continued. "I will never ever buy tickets again — not if I'm going to have this sort of trouble getting winnings which are owed to me."

"Security checks form a key part of the process of validating a winning ticket to ensure we maintain the integrity of The National Lottery," An Allwyn spokesperson stated. "All of our players are very important to us, and we aim to provide them with as positive an experience as possible, so we're sorry to hear of Ms. Barnham's concerns, and we'll certainly follow up with her as we're keen to address those with her."

"I would warn other players not to buy tickets, as I'd hate to think others will have to go through the same situation, as it's quite disturbing," Barnham relayed.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.