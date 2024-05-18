U.S. Postal Service worker pleads guilty after caught stealing cash and lottery tickets from mail

May 18, 2024, 7:24 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Worker escapes jail after "routinely" committing federal crime

By Kate Northrop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee avoided a prison sentence after being convicted of stealing cash, lottery tickets, and other personal belongings from the mail she was entrusted to deliver.

Marlene Cruz, 40, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to theft of mail matter by officer or employee after an investigation found that she stole money, lottery tickets, and sensitive documents from over two years' worth of mail.

In January 2022, USPS received complaints from individuals in Rochester stating that their mail had been tampered with in late 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York said. Cruz, a full-time mail carrier, was the employee working the mail route associated with the complaints.

USPS' next move was to install surveillance cameras inside the mail trucks, which recorded her from January 2022 to November 2023, according to court documents.

In an investigation led by the USPS Office of Inspector General, officials determined that Cruz "routinely opened envelopes and parcels," taking lottery tickets, documents, cash, ticket stubs, and gift cards on 38 separate occasions and rifled through nearly 90 pieces of mail she was supposed to deliver.

Prosecutors said she would take the envelopes she opened and either rip them up, toss them out of the vehicle, or reseal and deliver them.

In footage dated Feb. 28, 2022, she was caught on camera pocketing cash from two envelopes, which she proceeded to tear up. That same day, she opened two more envelopes, kept a lottery ticket found inside, and resealed both pieces of mail, an affidavit states.

In May and November 2023, investigators conducted mail integrity tests, which involved placing dummy greeting cards containing cash and gift cards in the mail Cruz was supposed to deliver. Officials executed a warrant for her person and personal belongings.

At the end of her shift on Nov. 3, 2023, she was detained and searched by investigators, who found a gift card from one of the mail integrity tests inside her personal bag.

Although the charge of theft of mail matter by officer or employee carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Cruz avoided jail time. On May 10, U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa sentenced her to two years' probation.