New Jersey Lottery increasing Jersey Cash 5 ticket price

Bullseye feature now included automatically on every ticket

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced today that the price of a Jersey Cash 5 ticket will increase from $1 to $2 and that every ticket will automatically include the Bullseye add-on option.

Starting July 1, 2024, ticket prices for the in-state daily progressive jackpot game will increase to a $2 base price. However, every ticket will include the Bullseye feature, the overall odds of winning will improve, and the starting jackpot will increase from $100,000 to $150,000.

"As players try their luck at the new Jersey Cash 5, we can expect to see bigger, faster rolling jackpots and more prizes across the board," the Lottery said in a statement.

The prize tiers for the game will change to accommodate the Bullseye feature. In the new version of the game, the fifth (or last) number drawn for each Jersey Cash 5 drawing will be the designated Bullseye number. The prize amounts vary depending on whether one of the player's matching numbers is a Bullseye number.

For example, matching four out of five numbers, but not matching the Bullseye number, will win a $200 prize, but matching four out of five numbers, where one of the matching numbers is the Bullseye number, will win a $500 prize.

The overall odds of winning will improve from 1 in 153 to 1 in 25.71.

The XTRA feature will still be available at an additional $1 per play. Players who choose to add this option to their ticket will have a chance at multiplying their winnings by either 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X, depending on the drawn multiplier number. The XTRA feature does not apply to the jackpot.

Instant Match will be discontinued as of July 1. Once the changes go into effect, players must use the Lottery's new play slips for the game. The draw schedule will not change and the game's number matrix will not change.