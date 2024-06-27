USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:04 pm

You last visited
June 27, 2024, 9:04 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › New Jersey Lottery increasing Jersey Cash 5 ticket price

New Jersey Lottery increasing Jersey Cash 5 ticket price

Jun 27, 2024, 7:06 pm (Post a comment)

New Jersey Lottery

Bullseye feature now included automatically on every ticket

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery announced today that the price of a Jersey Cash 5 ticket will increase from $1 to $2 and that every ticket will automatically include the Bullseye add-on option.

New Jersey Cash 5 tickets are getting a bump in ticket price starting next month, the Lottery revealed in a press release today.

Starting July 1, 2024, ticket prices for the in-state daily progressive jackpot game will increase to a $2 base price. However, every ticket will include the Bullseye feature, the overall odds of winning will improve, and the starting jackpot will increase from $100,000 to $150,000.

"As players try their luck at the new Jersey Cash 5, we can expect to see bigger, faster rolling jackpots and more prizes across the board," the Lottery said in a statement.

The prize tiers for the game will change to accommodate the Bullseye feature. In the new version of the game, the fifth (or last) number drawn for each Jersey Cash 5 drawing will be the designated Bullseye number. The prize amounts vary depending on whether one of the player's matching numbers is a Bullseye number.

For example, matching four out of five numbers, but not matching the Bullseye number, will win a $200 prize, but matching four out of five numbers, where one of the matching numbers is the Bullseye number, will win a $500 prize.

The overall odds of winning will improve from 1 in 153 to 1 in 25.71.

The XTRA feature will still be available at an additional $1 per play. Players who choose to add this option to their ticket will have a chance at multiplying their winnings by either 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X, depending on the drawn multiplier number. The XTRA feature does not apply to the jackpot.

Instant Match will be discontinued as of July 1. Once the changes go into effect, players must use the Lottery's new play slips for the game. The draw schedule will not change and the game's number matrix will not change.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

New Jersey Lottery Results

New Jersey Lottery - official site

Related news stories

New Jersey veteran overcomes health challenges and wins $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpotMay 3, 2024

Arkansas Lottery Natural State Jackpot to move to daily drawingsApr 12, 2024

New Jersey Lottery bumps up Jersey Cash 5 jackpot to $1 million in new promotionJan 10, 2024

NJ Lottery announces new evening draw times and other changesJun 22, 2020

NJ Cash 5 game to get larger starting jackpotSep 11, 2014

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Nobody has commented on this story yet.

Subscribe to this news story
Guest