New Jersey Lottery to award $1 million in Jersey Cash 5 second chance promotion

Multiple draws happening throughout the next month for extra prizes

By Kate Northrop

New Jersey lottery players can take advantage of a Jersey Cash 5 promotion that is giving participants an extra shot at a million dollars, plus several other cash and experiential prizes.

The New Jersey Lottery has officially launched the "Another Millionaire" second chance promotion, which Jersey Cash 5 players can take advantage of over the next four weeks.

On Oct. 5, the "Another Millionaire" promotion went live. Between now and Nov. 1, 2025, players can enter their Jersey Cash 5 tickets with the XTRA add-on into a series of four drawings for several shots at different prizes.

Each of the four drawings awards five winners with $500 and two suite tickets to a Jets football game grand prize event, which will take place during halftime at the New York Jets home game on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

All 20 of the winners from the four drawings will be entered in a final drawing at the grand prize event, where one of those players will win $1 million. Each of the winners is allowed to bring one guest with them to the event.

To enter, players must purchase a Jersey Cash 5 ticket with the XTRA add-on feature and submit those tickets in the "Another Millionaire" promotion through their New Jersey Lottery account. However, eligible tickets cannot be entered in both the "Another Millionaire" promotion and the Lottery's monthly Collect n' Win promotion — players will have to pick either one of the promotions to enter their qualifying tickets.

Each draw date corresponds to an entry window. The draw schedule is as follows:

Draw #1: Oct. 5 - 11, 2025 entry period, Oct. 14, 2025 draw date

Draw #2: Oct. 12 - 18, 2025 entry period, Oct. 21, 2025 draw date

Draw #3: Oct. 19 - 25, 2025 entry period, Oct. 28, 2025 draw date

Draw #4: Oct. 26 - Nov. 1, 2025 entry period, Nov. 4, 2025 draw date

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $150,000 for the next drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Drawings take place every day at 10:57 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2. A courier service offers online purchases with a service fee.

All Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.