Home › Lottery News › New Jersey Lottery announces Rock Paper Scissors tournament

New Jersey Lottery announces Rock Paper Scissors tournament

Jan 17, 2025, 10:17 am (4 comments)

New Jersey Lottery

State lottery to host a different kind of game of chance (or skill)

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery will host the inaugural Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown this year, offering a $10,000 top prize to the winner of the tournament.

State lotteries are looking left and right for new games, drawings, and tickets to entice their players, but the New Jersey Lottery thought to revisit one of the most enduring games in human history — Rock Paper Scissors.

The earliest written reference to Rock Paper Scissors dates back to the Han Dynasty (206 BCE–220 CE) in China, where it was called "shoushiling." The modern version we know today evolved from a Japanese game called "jan-ken" in the 17th century.

It's a fast-paced, easy, zero-sum game between two players that only has three possible outcomes: a draw, a win, or a loss — and it's the perfect choice for a lottery-hosted tournament.

The Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown, which will take place from March 29 - 30, 2025 in American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J., boasts a total of $25,000 in prize money, including a $10,000 top prize to the tournament winner. Prize money will be paid to the top twelve finishers.

The Throwdown is open to adults of at least 18 years of age and will take place over two days. To advance through the tournament, participants must attend both days. There will be 384 competitors and 383 matches.

The Lottery expects that the tournament will proceed quickly, and two of the major matches taking place on the American Dream Stage and lasting mere minutes: the "Best 3 out of 5" and "Best 4 out of 7" finals.

Players can register for the New Jersey Lottery Rock Paper Scissors Throwdown at www.nj-rps.com.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

sully16's avatarsully16

My brothers would like this, they did that all the time when we were young.

StellaPhillips

Hehe, same here.

DELotteryPlyr's avatarDELotteryPlyr

If they really wanted to make it fun go with 

Rock-Paper-Scissors-Spock 

DELotteryPlyr's avatarDELotteryPlyr

wait, sorry its

Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock 

End of comments
