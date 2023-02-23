Green Ball promotion returning to New Jersey Lottery, offers extra prizes

Feb 23, 2023, 7:21 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Month-long Cash 5 promotion to begin in March

By Kate Northrop

The Green Ball promotion is making its way back to the New Jersey Lottery, which offers a chance for players to win extra prizes in the Jersey Cash 5 game.

Starting next month, New Jersey Lottery players may participate in a free extra drawing offering bonus prizes of up to $50,000 in Jersey Cash 5.

The Green Ball promotion is an extra nightly drawing with results that impact how often players win bonus prizes throughout the promotional period.

Running from March 6 through April 2, the Lottery draws one ball from the Green Ball machine each night. The machine houses six white balls and one Green Ball at the start of the promotion. If a white ball is drawn, the ball is removed from the machine, and the Green Ball drawing takes place again the following night, this time with one less ball.

If the Green Ball is drawn, the regular Jersey Cash 5 drawing machine is reset, and a second combination is drawn from the drum again, including a new XTRA ball. Similar to the Powerball Double Play option, players with Jersey Cash 5 tickets for that night's drawing receive another chance to match their numbers to the new numbers drawn from the second Green Ball Jersey Cash 5 promotional drawing.

"We are delighted to bring the excitement of Green Ball to Jersey Cash 5 players for a free second drawing to win large prizes up to $50,000!" Lottery Director James Carey said in a press release. "Each night during the Green Ball promotion is thrilling because everyone loves the opportunity for another chance to win."

All six white balls and the one Green Ball are returned to their respective drawing machine for the following draw once the Green Ball is drawn, and the process starts from the beginning the next night.

According to the Lottery, the Green Ball is guaranteed to be drawn at least four times throughout the 28-day promotional window. There is no additional cost for tickets to be eligible for the promotion.

Jersey Cash 5 drawings take place every night at 10:57pm EST. The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page.