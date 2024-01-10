New Jersey Lottery bumps up Jersey Cash 5 jackpot to $1 million in new promotion

Jan 10, 2024, 7:37 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

NJ Lottery launches weekly promotion that promises bigger prizes and chances to win

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey Lottery's current promotion instantly bumped up the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot to $1 million this week, with other bonuses in store for players this month.

For the month of January, the New Jersey Lottery will be announcing weekly bonuses in its "Winning Wednesdays" promotion that will give players "new chances to win and bigger prizes."

This Wed., Jan. 10, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot will instantly surge from its current advertised amount to $1 million for this week's bonus in the promotion.

Not only that, but if the jackpot is not hit during the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Jan. 10, it will carry over until it is won.

For last week's "Winning Wednesday" bonus, the Lottery awarded instant $5, $10, and $20 instant cash vouchers to some lucky players who purchased draw game tickets that day. Players entered their tickets on the Lottery's mobile app for a chance to win those prizes instantly, as well as receive entries for a drawing that offered one $10,000 prize.

The jackpot for Tuesday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing was $272,000, but was raised all the way to $1 million for tonight's drawing. Jersey Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 10:57 pm Eastern Time.

The odds of matching all five winning numbers to hit the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. Tickets cost $1 each.