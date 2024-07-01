USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 9:12 am

You last visited
July 1, 2024, 9:12 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Michigan man wins $6 million on the second lottery ticket he bought this year

Michigan man wins $6 million on the second lottery ticket he bought this year

Jul 1, 2024, 7:32 am (1 comment)

Michigan Lottery

He bought two lottery tickets this year, and one of them made him a millionaire

By Kate Northrop

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan man instantly became a millionaire his second lottery ticket purchase this year netted him a $6 million prize.

One Michigan man bought two lottery tickets this year. One of those tickets turned him into a millionaire when it won a $6 million top prize on a scratch-off game.

The 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, was at the 7-Eleven on South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township when he spotted one $50 scratch-off ticket in particular.

"I play lottery games every once in a while, and this '500X Money Maker' ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the '500X Money Maker' game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I'd take it because 14 is my wife and I's lucky number."

The outcome of his purchase threw him for quite a loop, and so he decided to leave his wife in a brief period of suspense as well.

"I scratched the ticket off, and when I saw I won $6 million, I started hyperventilating!" the winner recalled. "I had to take the day off work because I was in a state of shock. I texted my wife and said: 'Lucky number 14.' She jokingly replied, 'What do you mean? Are we millionaires?' As soon as I got home, I told her the big news!"

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his multi-million-dollar prize. He chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

He wants to use the winnings to invest, help his family, and start a business.

"Congratulations to the lucky player and his wife on an incredible $6 million win," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Creating life-changing moments for our players is incredibly exciting, and I hope this prize has a positive impact on this player and his family for many years to come."

The anonymous player claimed the second of three available top prizes of $6 million in the $50 "500X Money Maker" game, leaving just one more top prize left to win. There are also 16 out of 27 second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 274 out of 526 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining in the game, which launched in September 2023.

The odds of winning any prize in "500X Money Maker" are 1 in 3.43.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Michigan Lottery Results

Michigan Lottery - official site

Buy official Fantasy 5 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lotto 47 tickets from the Michigan Lottery

Buy official Lucky for Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

Michigan man with unique scratch game playing style surprised by $4 million winMay 23, 2024

Look-alike actor from movie inspires Michigan man to buy lottery ticket, wins $500,000Apr 24, 2024

Michigan woman wins $500,000 in lottery the same day a tarot card reading predicts influx of moneyApr 13, 2024

Michigan man thought $1 million lottery prize was $1,000Jul 26, 2022

91-year-old Michigan man wins $1 million from scratch-off lottery ticketFeb 21, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

rcbbuckeye's avatarrcbbuckeye

Lucky!

OK sully, it's your turn up there!   🤑

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest