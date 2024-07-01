Michigan man wins $6 million on the second lottery ticket he bought this year

Jul 1, 2024, 7:32 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

He bought two lottery tickets this year, and one of them made him a millionaire

By Kate Northrop

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan man instantly became a millionaire his second lottery ticket purchase this year netted him a $6 million prize.

The 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, was at the 7-Eleven on South Groesbeck Highway in Clinton Township when he spotted one $50 scratch-off ticket in particular.

"I play lottery games every once in a while, and this '500X Money Maker' ticket was only the second ticket I have purchased so far this year," the player told the Michigan Lottery. "I went into the store to purchase a few things and saw the '500X Money Maker' game, so I asked the clerk what the ticket number was on the next ticket. When she said 14, I told her I'd take it because 14 is my wife and I's lucky number."

The outcome of his purchase threw him for quite a loop, and so he decided to leave his wife in a brief period of suspense as well.

"I scratched the ticket off, and when I saw I won $6 million, I started hyperventilating!" the winner recalled. "I had to take the day off work because I was in a state of shock. I texted my wife and said: 'Lucky number 14.' She jokingly replied, 'What do you mean? Are we millionaires?' As soon as I got home, I told her the big news!"

The lucky winner visited Lottery headquarters in Lansing recently to claim his multi-million-dollar prize. He chose to receive it as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

He wants to use the winnings to invest, help his family, and start a business.

"Congratulations to the lucky player and his wife on an incredible $6 million win," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Creating life-changing moments for our players is incredibly exciting, and I hope this prize has a positive impact on this player and his family for many years to come."

The anonymous player claimed the second of three available top prizes of $6 million in the $50 "500X Money Maker" game, leaving just one more top prize left to win. There are also 16 out of 27 second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 274 out of 526 third-tier prizes of $5,000 remaining in the game, which launched in September 2023.

The odds of winning any prize in "500X Money Maker" are 1 in 3.43.