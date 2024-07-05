80-year-old Michigan man wins $300,000 in lottery one week after switching to scratch-off games

Jul 5, 2024, 9:32 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

From draw games to instant games, this longtime player made the switch at the right time

By Kate Northrop

A dedicated lottery player who exclusively played draw games won a $300,000 top prize on a scratch-off ticket just a week and a half after switching over to playing instant games.

An 80-year-old Michigan man was rewarded with his switch from draw games to instant games with a $300,000 top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

The winner, who opted to remain anonymous, was at Wolf Lake Store on North M-37 in Baldwin when he spotted the "$300,000 Top Secret Cashword" ticket in the cabinet. He had only just decided a little over a week before to swear off draw games in favor of instant games.

"I used to only play draw games, but recently I switched and started playing instant games instead," the lottery fan told the Michigan Lottery. "It was about a week and a half after I made the switch to playing instant games that I bought this ticket."

He picked out the $5 game and got to work after getting home. His decision was about to pay off handsomely.

"I was scratching the ticket at home, and when I revealed the tenth word, I thought: 'This can't be,'" he recalled. "I looked the ticket over three times and then I gave it to my daughter to look over. She looked it over and said: 'Dad, you won the big one!'"

He scooped up the ticket and went back to a retailer to make sure he was really looking at a $300,000 top prize.

"I still couldn't believe it, so I took it to the store to scan it, and that's when it started sinking in that I'd really won," the lucky winner continued. "Winning a $300,000 lottery prize is the best feeling in the world!"

Next, he took the ticket to Lottery headquarters in Lansing to cash it. With the winnings, he said, he plans to pay off his home and improve his quality of life through various home projects.

Now that the anonymous player claimed the second top prize of $300,000 out of the three originally available since the game's launch in December 2023, just one more top prize remains. There are also 62 out of 139 second-tier prizes of $1,000 and 297 out of 684 third-tier prizes of $500 left to claim.

This winner sure is glad he made the switch to instant games.

The odds of winning any prize in the $5 "$300,000 Top Secret Cashword" game are 1 in 3.67. According to the Lottery, the game has awarded over $20 million to players so far, and more than $16 million in prizes remain.