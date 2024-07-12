Connecticut Lottery moves draw studio and discontinues live drawings

Jul 12, 2024, 6:51 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Drawings to move exclusively online for viewing on the web

By Kate Northrop

The Connecticut Lottery announced that it is relocating its draw studio and that drawings will no longer be aired on live television.

Connecticut Lottery drawings will be exclusively viewable online starting this month following a relocation of the draw studio, a press release from the Lottery revealed.

In August, the Connecticut Lottery completed a move to its new Wallingford headquarters, about a 30-minute drive away from its former Rocky Hill location. Its next big move involves the relocation of its draw studio from the FOX61/CW20 studios in Hartford to the new headquarters in Wallingford.

With the final lottery drawing in the Hartford studios having taken place on June 30, 2024, all Connecticut Lottery drawings will only be viewable online from this point forward and will no longer be aired live on television.

However, nothing about the drawings themselves will change. The Connecticut Lottery will continue to use traditional ball drawing machines in its new draw studio.

While the drawings will no longer be televised, they will be videotaped and posted online for viewing after the drawing takes place. Videos of the drawings will be available on the Lottery's website, the Lottery's YouTube channel, and the Fox61 app the following business day at noon, the Lottery advised.

The reason for discontinuing live television drawings has to do with a variety of factors, such as technological advancements, viewership, and efficiency, Lottery Manager of Public Affairs Arthur Mongillo said in a conversation with Lottery Post.

"We hope our players enjoy the convenience of being able to view the drawings online," Mongillo told Lottery Post. "Just as the CT Lottery has made drawing videos available to the public to watch for more than 10 years, we will continue this approach as we end the live broadcasts, where viewership has been declining over the past few years."

Connecticut players should note that, from July 1 through July 22, the Lottery's draw facility will not be fully set up to videotape drawings. This means that drawings taking place during this period will not be recorded and available for viewing later. Results will still be posted shortly after the drawings take place.

"One of the reasons why we're going to be down over the next few weeks is because of the move of the studio, so we don't have the ability to do that [record the drawings] right now," Mongillo explained. "We'll still have our regulator, which is the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), overseeing all the drawings to ensure that everything's on the up-and-up, but we just don't have the ability during this next period of time to provide the tape [for the drawings]."

The discontinuation of televised drawings also applies to multi-state drawings such as Powerball and Mega Millions. Broadcasts for those draw games are no longer being aired on WCCT-TV but can still be viewed later online.

"All lottery drawings will still be conducted under the supervision of the CT Department of Consumer Protection to ensure their accuracy and integrity," Mongillo affirmed.