Connecticut Lottery moves draw studio and discontinues live drawings

Drawings to move exclusively online for viewing on the web
By Kate Northrop
The Connecticut Lottery announced that it is relocating its draw studio and that drawings will no longer be aired on live television.
Connecticut Lottery drawings will be exclusively viewable online starting this month following a relocation of the draw studio, a press release from the Lottery revealed.
In August, the Connecticut Lottery completed a move to its new Wallingford headquarters, about a 30-minute drive away from its former Rocky Hill location. Its next big move involves the relocation of its draw studio from the FOX61/CW20 studios in Hartford to the new headquarters in Wallingford.
With the final lottery drawing in the Hartford studios having taken place on June 30, 2024, all Connecticut Lottery drawings will only be viewable online from this point forward and will no longer be aired live on television.
However, nothing about the drawings themselves will change. The Connecticut Lottery will continue to use traditional ball drawing machines in its new draw studio.
While the drawings will no longer be televised, they will be videotaped and posted online for viewing after the drawing takes place. Videos of the drawings will be available on the Lottery's website, the Lottery's YouTube channel, and the Fox61 app the following business day at noon, the Lottery advised.
The reason for discontinuing live television drawings has to do with a variety of factors, such as technological advancements, viewership, and efficiency, Lottery Manager of Public Affairs Arthur Mongillo said in a conversation with Lottery Post.
"We hope our players enjoy the convenience of being able to view the drawings online," Mongillo told Lottery Post. "Just as the CT Lottery has made drawing videos available to the public to watch for more than 10 years, we will continue this approach as we end the live broadcasts, where viewership has been declining over the past few years."
Connecticut players should note that, from July 1 through July 22, the Lottery's draw facility will not be fully set up to videotape drawings. This means that drawings taking place during this period will not be recorded and available for viewing later. Results will still be posted shortly after the drawings take place.
"One of the reasons why we're going to be down over the next few weeks is because of the move of the studio, so we don't have the ability to do that [record the drawings] right now," Mongillo explained. "We'll still have our regulator, which is the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), overseeing all the drawings to ensure that everything's on the up-and-up, but we just don't have the ability during this next period of time to provide the tape [for the drawings]."
The discontinuation of televised drawings also applies to multi-state drawings such as Powerball and Mega Millions. Broadcasts for those draw games are no longer being aired on WCCT-TV but can still be viewed later online.
"All lottery drawings will still be conducted under the supervision of the CT Department of Consumer Protection to ensure their accuracy and integrity," Mongillo affirmed.
It will be interesting to see how many times triples and quads come up while they can't record the drawings.
I think you need a new set of reading glasses !!
Play4shekels is referring to this paragraph:
Just a step closer to reality---all games will go to RNG there. Think of the money saved just for that and rob customers blind.
Read the article.....drawings continue with ball machines. No RNG.
I don't think any video is a correct representation of a "live" drawing. Just look at the Mega and Powerball videos. I think the final draw happens and its recorded but it isn't a "live" drawing when they show the host. I think they do a final draw and then the host acts like it's "live" with the final numbers already drawn.....I came to this conclusion because on multiple videos they are calling the numbers way before the balls stop and are readable....
Yeah, Ich Verstehe Englisch (I understand English, but not am not Deutsch). I'm implying that like many other state lotteries and two national lotteries besides MM & PB have gone to RNG. Some company or them talking to RNG states may convince them to retire the mechanical balls. Here they used the Pandemic as an excuse to get rid of ball drawings. Like I've said before, the only time RNG makes sense is with games like KENO that are drawn every four minutes from approximately 0500 to 0200 here daily. That would be physically impossible with balls.
Not sure how many states might be doing what Conn. is doing (NJ started doing this maybe a year or so ago and I'm not sure but I think it may be possible to go past their location and actually view the drawing through a window, but it is viewable online later), but the idea beside the fact that many players prefer and actual drawing, is that a lot of money is saved by doing away with the TV station rental storing and securing the equipment and paying a host salary, etc. Also the improvement in technology and the Internet makes it more practical now. I would like to see Delaware do this. I don't trust RNG programs as computer code can be added to or manipulated in many ways that we can't see and I just don't think the results simulate actual drawings. I used to win play 3 a lot more when ball machines were used.
Regarding the RNG Keno games, they have been tremendous money makers for states, as they are controlled just like computer slots. In Delaware, I watch people play typical 2 spots or 3 spots and lose game after game at a dollar a play. The only people I see win or those that are willing to put $10, $20 on a play. The game must be programed to see these kind of big bets and let a win come through for them. Now they don't win every time they play like this, but they do win. I can play a 3 spot bet for 10 games hoping to win $25 and might be lucky enough to get 2 numbers a couple of times for a $4 return. I can sit and watch my 3 numbers hitting a lot, but as soon as I put a bet on them, they dry up to one hit this game, a different number next game., etc. No one has ever hit the $100,000 prize in DE Keno yet. The best reporting of draw game wins I have ever seen is the NH lottery. They show many wins for all draw games and list the names and cities of the players of course, whereas DE would not do that since winning is anonymous here. So reporting of any significant wins is very sparse in DE.