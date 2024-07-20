Rhode Island university president forgot about $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket in a drawer

Jul 20, 2024, 9:17 am (9 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Million-dollar ticket sat untouched for five months

By Kate Northrop

BRISTOL, R.I. — A university president bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket, placed it in a drawer, and forgot about it for five months, unaware of the fact that it had won a $1 million prize.

Ioannis Miaoulis, the president of Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, thought it would be fun to buy a lottery ticket, but that ticket sat in his drawer for five months before he discovered it won $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing.

"But it's kind of fun once in a while to get a ticket," Miaoulis told The Providence Journal. "You buy a dream for $10."

Although he certainly was not expecting to win the then $333 million Mega Millions jackpot on Feb. 2, he still ended up emerging from the drawing luckier than he imagined.

After Miaoulis bought his ticket at the Stop & Shop grocery store on Metacom Avenue in Bristol, he figured the odds of that ticket winning were low. He placed the unassuming ticket in a drawer and didn't give it a second thought.

He had no idea that the first five winning numbers in the drawing — 11, 22, 42, 64, and 69 — were printed on that ticket. Although he missed the Mega Ball 19 to win that evening's jackpot, there was still a significant prize of $1 million sitting in his drawer just begging to be remembered.

According to the Rhode Island Lottery, Miaoulis noticed that there was a prize unclaimed from a ticket bought at the same location he happened to play the lottery at. After five months, he finally re-opened the drawer and discovered it was a winner.

The university president visited the Lottery with his daughter to cash in the ticket and claim the prize. Right after leaving the Lottery's offices, check in-hand, the pair headed to a nearby sushi restaurant to celebrate.

"My daughter couldn't believe I had lunch with that check in my pocket," Miaoulis told the Journal.

Once they finished their meal, he deposited the winnings into his account. He plans on donating some of the money to his favorite charity, as well as the university. He'll also share some of it with his family and will put the rest toward retirement in six years.

Had he had matched that final Mega Ball number to win the jackpot, he said, he would have still kept working.

That jackpot went on to eventually reach a towering $1.13 billion, which was won by one ticket in New Jersey on Tues., March 26. It is the largest prize ever won in the state, and the winner has yet to come forward to claim it. Whoever is holding the winning ticket has one year from the draw date to do so.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Fri., July 19 at 11:00 pm EST for a jackpot of $251 million.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.