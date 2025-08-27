Tempted by $700 million Powerball lottery jackpot, N.C. woman wins $2 million in Mega Millions

Aug 27, 2025, 2:15 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Occasional player hadn't bought tickets since last year, but jackpot caught her eye

By Kate Northrop

DAVIDSON, N.C. — An occasional lottery player from North Carolina almost didn't bother to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket when she noticed how large the Powerball jackpot had grown, but a dissenting opinion had inadvertently helped her win a $2 million Mega Millions prize regardless.

Deborah Sexton of Davidson was in disbelief that it was her Mega Millions ticket that had won her a $2 million prize.

While at the Harris Teeter on Peninsula Drive in Davidson, she noticed the Powerball jackpot had ballooned to an enticing $700 million. She hadn't played the lottery in quite a long time, but it was that delectable prize amount that had convinced her to buy some tickets.

"We probably haven't bought any since last year, but we saw the Powerball jackpot was over $700 million so we decided to buy some," Sexton told the North Carolina Lottery.

She didn't give much thought to Mega Millions, whose jackpot was sitting at $234 million in comparison.

"I was going to just buy Powerball tickets, but my husband said I should buy some Mega Millions too, so I have to give him some credit," Sexton laughed with North Carolina Lottery officials.

The Quick Pick she purchased for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Aug. 22 was the only ticket in the nation to match all five white ball numbers: 18, 30, 44, 48, and 50, just missing the gold Mega Ball number 12 to hit the jackpot.

"I was like, 'How can this be happening to me?" Sexton recalled in a press release. "It was overwhelming. I was just like, 'This can't be.'"

She visited Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim her prize and took home $1,435,001 after federal and state taxes. The lucky winner said she'll use some of the winnings to travel to Maine and visit family.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, Aug. 29 at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time for a $277 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $5 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.