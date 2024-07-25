South Carolina man who plays the lottery every day wins $140,000 Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot

Jul 25, 2024, 6:57 am (4 comments)SharePostCopy Link

It's bound to pay off at some point

By Kate Northrop

CHAPIN, S.C. — A South Carolina man who plays the lottery every single day finally got his big windfall when he won a $140,000 Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot last month.

One dedicated South Carolina player has come forward to claim his long-awaited $140,000 Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot he so persistently worked towards.

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Lottery announced that a big lottery fan came forward to claim a $140,000 Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot from the June 4, 2024 drawing.

"It's terrific," the anonymous player said as he claimed his prize from the Lottery.

He told the Lottery that he plays the game every single day. Not only that, but his persistence once landed him just within arm's reach of a jackpot in the past — he came within one number of winning it already.

At odds of 1 in 4,598, many would consider matching four out of five numbers difficult enough, but that didn't stop this player from trying time and time again for the jackpot. Finally, with numbers 17, 21, 25, 28, and 38, he beat the harder odds of 1 in 850,668 to match all five numbers and win a $140,000 prize.

He's going to keep playing, he told Lottery officials.

"I have a ticket for tonight," he said.

For selling the winning ticket, Circle K on Chapin Road in Chapin received a commission of $1,400 from the Lottery.

Palmetto Cash 5 is an in-state daily draw game that features a starting jackpot of $100,000 that increases by a minimum of $10,000 every time a drawing goes without a winner.

Palmetto Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 6:59 pm EST. The cutoff time for the drawing occurs daily at 6:45 pm EST. Tickets cost $2.

All Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's South Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.