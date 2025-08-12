Playing the same lottery numbers for years wins South Carolina woman a $507,000 Cash 5 jackpot

Aug 12, 2025, 7:11 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Consistency is key

By Kate Northrop

WINNSBORO, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery player finally won big after playing the same numbers for years, scooping a Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot of $507,000.

It's about time her lottery numbers came through, one South Carolina woman had to say when her numbers hit a Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot worth $507,000.

The South Carolina Lottery announced on Thursday that an anonymous Midlands woman claimed a six-figure jackpot after having played her numbers for years.

"It's about time," she told Lottery officials when she received her prize.

The lucky break occurred when she bought a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from Cuz's Corner on South Congress Street in Winnsboro, a town whose name seemed coincidentally fitting for the momentous occasion.

The June 10, 2025 drawing produced the winning numbers 9, 11, 23, 24, and 39 and matched all five numbers printed on her ticket, something that the winner said was incredible to finally see.

"It was unreal," she added.

What made it even more rewarding, she said to the Lottery, was how high the jackpot had grown to be at the time of her win. Prior to her win, it had returned to its starting point at $100,000 after someone won $1.13 million on May 19, and it had proceeded to roll 23 drawings before she won the prize.

She plans on investing the winnings, she said in a press release.

For selling the winning ticket, Cuz's Corner received a commission of $5,070 from the Lottery.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the Palmetto Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 850,668.

Palmetto Cash 5 is an in-state daily draw game that features a starting jackpot of $100,000 that increases by a minimum of $10,000 every time a drawing goes without a winner.

Palmetto Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 6:59 pm EST. The cutoff time for the drawing occurs daily at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2.

All Palmetto Cash 5 winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's South Carolina Lottery Results page right after each drawing.