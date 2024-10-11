New Jersey couple's superstition leads them to win $874,025 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot

Sleepy Sunday morning becomes one to remember
By Kate Northrop
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — A New Jersey couple won a nearly $900,000 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot after their superstition led them to a different retailer than usual.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, gave their spouse some credit for the win. The pair had come to an agreement to avoid their usual retailer because another lottery player had recently won big there.
The New Jersey Lottery noted that "the odds would've remained the same" had they still gone to their favorite spot, nevertheless the couple decided to take their business elsewhere.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the couple chose to visit Little Falls Beverage and Bar on Main Street in Little Falls. Getting there took some maneuvering across a frustratingly busy intersection, they told the Lottery, but they got to play their numbers and unknowingly set themselves up for a big win to come.
What started off as a sleepy Sunday morning turned into a heart-stopping moment of surprise. The winner was ready to dig into his breakfast.
"I was just sitting down at the breakfast table, and I started checking the numbers," they recalled. "First one, that's right. The next, and the next..."
Every number matched the five winning numbers in the Sept. 21 drawing — 6, 7, 18, 32, and 42 — securing them the $874,024 jackpot. Their ticket was one of two winning tickets in the draw, so they will split the prize down the middle.
With their winnings, the couple plans on making home repairs and taking a dream vacation.
"This gives us some comfort," the winner's spouse said. "A little bit of cushion and some security."
Still, none of the win seems real. "Pinch me," the winner asked their spouse.
The retailer receives a $2,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $150,000 for the next drawing on Fri., Oct. 11. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. Drawings take place every day at 10:57 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2.
Sweet win and best part....no RNG!!
The most important aspect of this was left out of this poorly written article here. Was it a quick pic or was it one of their regular numbers that they play. I am leaning toward it was a regular set of numbers and I fail to see what difference it would make where they played it. If it was a quick pic then yes, changing stores worked for them this time. The timing of the clerks fingers won them this. Not the store. I am impressed though with the win and them stating that it provides them with " a little bit of cushion" is understating it however.
wait I have them too nothing 0
no kidding they went to a differnt lottery place I go all over still cant win!
The article says "they got to play their numbers and unknowingly set themselves up for a big win to come."
Meaning they would have won regardless of where they played. The only thing that would have stopped them from winning is if they did not play their numbers that day.
I always say that people love a feel good story when they win big, well that is their feel good story.
Good luck to all playing PB tonight, may luck find you. 🙏
Sometimes change is good, congrats to them,
so I went to a differnt place to play cash5 this time I played a QP instead of picking my numbers see what happens just like they did
Congrats!
I am rooting for you 💪
I avoid all retailers, I only subscribe online.
Please forgive me for not posting on current subject.
Guy @ the gaming place in Louisville, KY won $8K on a historic racing machine last night. Said he was in Las Vegas for 10 days and lost $30K. Detected an accent and he said he's here from Australia. Asked the manager of the casino and pay out folks what are his tax requirements. Since he is non American it jumped from 24 to 30% Federal.
well that didnt work went to another place to play nothing 0 again
Know the feeling. Did my annual pilgrimage to Wal-Mart Saturday. They have two 'cute' little self service machines and thought it would be 'lucky'. Trash can liner tickets!!