New Jersey couple's superstition leads them to win $874,025 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot

Oct 11, 2024, 2:02 pm (13 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Sleepy Sunday morning becomes one to remember

By Kate Northrop

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — A New Jersey couple won a nearly $900,000 Jersey Cash 5 lottery jackpot after their superstition led them to a different retailer than usual.

After going out of their way to avoid one of their usual lottery retailers, a New Jersey couple won an $874,025 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, gave their spouse some credit for the win. The pair had come to an agreement to avoid their usual retailer because another lottery player had recently won big there.

The New Jersey Lottery noted that "the odds would've remained the same" had they still gone to their favorite spot, nevertheless the couple decided to take their business elsewhere.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the couple chose to visit Little Falls Beverage and Bar on Main Street in Little Falls. Getting there took some maneuvering across a frustratingly busy intersection, they told the Lottery, but they got to play their numbers and unknowingly set themselves up for a big win to come.

What started off as a sleepy Sunday morning turned into a heart-stopping moment of surprise. The winner was ready to dig into his breakfast.

"I was just sitting down at the breakfast table, and I started checking the numbers," they recalled. "First one, that's right. The next, and the next..."

Every number matched the five winning numbers in the Sept. 21 drawing — 6, 7, 18, 32, and 42 — securing them the $874,024 jackpot. Their ticket was one of two winning tickets in the draw, so they will split the prize down the middle.

With their winnings, the couple plans on making home repairs and taking a dream vacation.

"This gives us some comfort," the winner's spouse said. "A little bit of cushion and some security."

Still, none of the win seems real. "Pinch me," the winner asked their spouse.

The retailer receives a $2,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $150,000 for the next drawing on Fri., Oct. 11. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. Drawings take place every day at 10:57 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.