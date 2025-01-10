Cash 5 winner's chance meeting with New Jersey Lottery official confirms $678,674 jackpot prize

Jan 10, 2025, 9:20 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

What are the odds?

By Kate Northrop

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. — A Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winner was skeptical of their $678,674 win, but a coincidental run-in with a New Jersey Lottery official assured them that it was entirely real.

The odds of winning the lottery are high enough, but simultaneously winning the lottery and running into an off-duty New Jersey Lottery official and having them confirm the win must certainly be an astoundingly rare sequence of events.

The odds of winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759, but it's impossible to calculate the odds of both winning and then running into an off-duty Lottery official, who verified the win.

Back in December, an anonymous New Jersey resident decided to purchase a Jersey Cash 5 ticket at Township Liquor on NJ-42 in Turnersville. When the numbers for the drawing on Friday the 13th matched their numbers — 3, 12, 18, 19, and 25 — they could not believe it.

Two days after the results, the player was still not convinced, feeling overwhelmed at the thought of possibly overcoming such difficult odds. The only way for them to be certain of it was to scan it in person at a retailer.

They took their Jersey Cash 5 ticket back to the store they purchased it from, where they ran into an off-duty Lottery official, who put the winner "at ease" and "provided all the instructions a winner needs to know," the Lottery said in a press release.

"That's when it became real," the winner told the Lottery. Running into a Lottery representative right after a big win and having them verify it had them questioning, "What were the odds?"

Having claimed their prize, the lucky player described how the jackpot would go a long way to provide safety and comfort to their family. Heading into the holidays and amid general economic concerns, they explained, there were fears that the family's house would have to be sold, but now, it's no longer a worry.

"I tear up just thinking about it," the winner said. "Not having that pressure anymore makes it better."

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $613,000 for the next drawing on Thursday, Jan. 9. Drawings take place every day at 10:57 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's New Jersey Lottery Results page right after each drawing.