Maryland veteran will go to the Winter Olympics after winning trip in the lottery

Winner in his own right enjoys "medal-stand moment"

By Kate Northrop

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Maryland man is Olympic-bound after winning a second-chance prize in the lottery, giving him his own "medal-stand moment."

U.S. Navy veteran Julian Osborne, 71, will cheer on Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan after spending more than two decades traveling the world's seas on several American fast-attack submarines.

He retired from active duty after 24 years of service but continues his "silent service" in the Navy as a transportation supervisor at the U.S. Naval Academy. Osborne would often spend up to three months with his crew beneath the waves completing missions between port calls, he told the Lottery.

"There wasn't always time to see the sights," Osborne explained.

Having won a trip to the Olympic games through the Lottery's "Mega Millions Team USA" second-chance promotion, he'll finally get the chance to see the sights and tour Milan.

"I'm hoping I get a chance to see the ski jump events," the winner remarked.

He visited the Lottery with his service dog Boe to experience victory in-person and receive his ceremonial check.

The "Mega Millions Team USA" promotion ran from June 10 to Aug. 12, in which lottery players would enter their Mega Millions tickets online for a chance to win a Team USA merchandise pack or a deluxe trip to the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan or the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Osborne's ticket was one of 79,987 entries. All he must do now is decide who will accompany him to the Games.