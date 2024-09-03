Ohio woman buys same lottery ticket as customer in front of her, wins $500,000 prize

Sep 3, 2024, 7:09 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Customer in line ahead brings winning ticket to the top of the stack

By Kate Northrop

BARBERTON, Ohio — An Ohio woman told the man in front of her while waiting in line that she was going to buy the same lottery ticket as him and ended up winning a $500,000 top prize.

A man in line at an Ohio lottery retailer bought a scratch-off game, unknowingly bringing a $500,000 top prize-winning ticket to the top of the stack for the woman behind him to buy next.

Carol Duncan of Barberton recalled the night she bought a winning ticket worth $500,000, sharing the exchange between herself and another customer that led to the win.

She was waiting in line at the Circle K convenience store on 5th Street in Barberton to purchase a lottery ticket.

"There's a guy in front of me, and he got the same ticket that I got," Duncan told the Ohio Lottery. "I told him, 'I'm getting the same ticket.' I said that, and mine won $500,000."

She was absolutely blown away when she uncovered a six-figure prize in the $10 "$500,000 Cashword" scratch-off game.

"I had to keep looking it over and over," Duncan continued. "I thought I won it before, but it was a mistake."

While the unknown man in front of her may not have had great timing with his lottery purchase, the win came at a perfect time for Duncan, who retired a month ago. She plans on using the winnings to buy herself a house, a car, and another car for her son.

Now that Duncan has claimed her prize, just one more top prize of $500,000 remains in the $10 "$500,000 Cashword" scratch-off game. There are also 11 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 328 third-tier prizes of $1,000 still available.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.69.