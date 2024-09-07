Virginia father gives $1 million Cash4Life lottery ticket as wedding gift to get him out of basement

Sep 7, 2024, 6:40 am (11 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Everyone wins

By Kate Northrop

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia father gave his son a $1 million winning Cash4Life lottery ticket as a wedding gift to help two newlyweds move out of his basement.

A Virginia father who won $1 million on a Cash4Life lottery ticket gave the winning ticket to his son so he and his wife could finally move out of the basement find a place of their own.

Aaron Andrews has been living in his father's basement with his wife since their wedding in April. After receiving an incredibly generous wedding gift from his father, everyone will be able to afford more privacy.

An avid lottery player, Andrews' father bought a Cash4Life Easy Pick (Quick Pick) ticket at PJ's Neighborhood Variety Store on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle for the August 3 drawing.

The ticket ended up matching the first five numbers — 25, 35, 36, 41, and 59 — but missed the Cash Ball number 2 to win the game's second-tier prize of $1,000 every week for life or a one-time cash option of $1 million.

He decided he would let his son have the option of choosing the prize and gave the winning ticket to him as a wedding present.

"I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!" Andrews told the Virginia Lottery while claiming the prize.

The fiancé-turned-husband chose to claim the prize as the $1 million cash option, which he says he'll use to buy a home with his wife.

It was a win-win for everyone — his father is happy to free up space in his home.

"This was the best way to get him out of my basement," he jokingly said to Lottery officials.

Cash4Life is played by selecting five numbers from a pool of 1 to 60 as well as one Cash Ball number ranging from 1 to 4. Matching all six numbers will win a player $1,000 a day for life, while matching the first five numbers without the Cash Ball number will win the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. The game offers other prizes of one-time payments ranging from $2 to $2,500.

Cash4Life is currently offered for sale in ten states including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Drawings are conducted every night at 9:00 pm EST in New Jersey via mechanical ball drawing machines. Tickets cost $2 each.