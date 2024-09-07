Virginia father gives $1 million Cash4Life lottery ticket as wedding gift to get him out of basement

Everyone wins
By Kate Northrop
TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia father gave his son a $1 million winning Cash4Life lottery ticket as a wedding gift to help two newlyweds move out of his basement.
Aaron Andrews has been living in his father's basement with his wife since their wedding in April. After receiving an incredibly generous wedding gift from his father, everyone will be able to afford more privacy.
An avid lottery player, Andrews' father bought a Cash4Life Easy Pick (Quick Pick) ticket at PJ's Neighborhood Variety Store on Fuller Heights Road in Triangle for the August 3 drawing.
The ticket ended up matching the first five numbers — 25, 35, 36, 41, and 59 — but missed the Cash Ball number 2 to win the game's second-tier prize of $1,000 every week for life or a one-time cash option of $1 million.
He decided he would let his son have the option of choosing the prize and gave the winning ticket to him as a wedding present.
"I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!" Andrews told the Virginia Lottery while claiming the prize.
The fiancé-turned-husband chose to claim the prize as the $1 million cash option, which he says he'll use to buy a home with his wife.
It was a win-win for everyone — his father is happy to free up space in his home.
"This was the best way to get him out of my basement," he jokingly said to Lottery officials.
Cash4Life is played by selecting five numbers from a pool of 1 to 60 as well as one Cash Ball number ranging from 1 to 4. Matching all six numbers will win a player $1,000 a day for life, while matching the first five numbers without the Cash Ball number will win the second-tier prize of $1,000 a week for life. The game offers other prizes of one-time payments ranging from $2 to $2,500.
Cash4Life is currently offered for sale in ten states including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Drawings are conducted every night at 9:00 pm EST in New Jersey via mechanical ball drawing machines. Tickets cost $2 each.
How can you pass up 1000.00 a week for life for a lousy 460k lump sum payment when you have a good 50 years of life left hopefully. So 700.00 (after taxes) for 50 years comes to 36400.00 a year x 50 comes to 1,820,000.00.
Buying a home, especially if he lives near DC, is a great investment. That home will be worth at least 4 or 5 times the original value in 30 years.
Buying a home now, allows the couple to start their retirement investing now and to max out those contributions. A smart move.
What a wonderful gift from father to son! So loving and unselfish. This article made me smile. I hope Dad finds another winning ticket that he can use to retire from playing the lottery. LOVE IT!!
* Aaron must be a pain if he is being paid to hightail it out of the basement. Kinda like some under performing CEO'S who are given golden parachutes to leave the company.Just saying..
I checked it out and the $1,000 a week for life is payable over 20 years at $52,000 per =1,040,000
Per the VA Lottery page FAQ page
The top prize and second prize annuities in Cash4Life® are for YOUR life. Those two prizes are paid in annual installments for the life of the winner or for 20 years, whichever is greater. However, if something should happen to you before you've received 20 years of annual payments, we will pay the remaining amount to your designated beneficiary.
Nice Dad!!
You already know. lol. Who gets married and decides to live in your parents basement. His priorities weren't in order. Great Dad though 😅
Very common for young couples to live with parents and save for a down-payment on a home.
Most parents are willing to help their children out. I think the couple had common sense priorities vs a spend spend spend philosophy and going into debt.
if he was a pain, his dad would kick him out for free and keep that million dollar ticket for himself.