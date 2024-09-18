Unclaimed $2 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in Texas set to expire in three weeks

Sep 18, 2024, 6:39 am (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

It's the second major prize bought in Texas set to expire in a month

By Kate Northrop

Time is running out to claim a $2 million Powerball prize in Texas, with just three weeks left for the winner to come forward.

The Texas Lottery has made an announcement of yet another major expiring prize: a $2 million winning Powerball ticket that has an claims deadline in three weeks.

Whoever matched all five numbers in the April 10, 2024 Powerball drawing has until Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 6, 7, 12, 24, and 36 — but missed the red Powerball number 15.

This is the second major prize expiring in Texas in less than a month. This Sunday, a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Houston expired when no one stepped forward to claim it.

The $2 million winning Powerball ticket was bought at C Mart on Village Center Drive in Austin and was purchased with the Power Play option for an extra $1. Since the drawn multiplier on April 10 was 2, the $1 million prize was doubled.

If the winner does intend on coming forward to validate the ticket and claim the $2 million prize, they have until 5:00 p.m. local time on Monday, Oct. 7 to do so. If claiming by mail, the winner must postmark the winning ticket with a completed claim form prior to the Oct. 7 expiration date.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $2 million prize winner in the April 10, 2024 Powerball drawing," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

The Lottery advised that players should allow 4-8 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

Lottery prizes in Texas expire 180 days after the draw date, but the deadline to claim may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel, the Lottery added. If the prize goes unclaimed, the winnings will be allocated to state programs as determined by Texas Legislature.