$1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket bought in Texas will expire in two weeks

Technically, it's a ticket worth $1,000,002

By Kate Northrop

Someone in Texas bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million, but they'll soon lose out on the prize money if they don't claim it in the next couple of weeks.

The Texas Lottery is urging one lottery winner to come forward with their winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket before it expires in just two weeks.

Whoever matched all five numbers in the March 19 Mega Millions drawing is running out of time to claim their prize. Hopefully, the ticket is not lost, and the winner is simply taking their time.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 24, 46, 49, 62, and 66 — but missed the gold Mega Ball number 7. It was purchased at All-Season Food on Antoine Drive in Houston.

Technically, the ticket contains another play that won a $2 prize, so the total value of the ticket comes to $1,000,002.

If the winner does plan on stepping forward to validate the ticket and claim the $1 million prize, they have until 5:00 p.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 13 if they plan on claiming it in person at a Texas Lottery claim center.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the March 19, 2024, Mega Millions drawing," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

If claiming by mail, the winner must send the winning ticket and a claim form to the Texas Lottery Commission and have it postmarked on or prior to Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Lottery advised that players should allow 4-8 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

Lottery prizes in Texas expire 180 days after the draw date, but the deadline to claim may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel, the Lottery added. If the prize goes unclaimed, the winnings will be allocated to state programs as determined by Texas Legislature.