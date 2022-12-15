Two winning $1 million Mega Millions tickets sold in Texas set to expire in a month

Dec 15, 2022, 6:44 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Two second-tier prizes soon to expire, Lotto Texas jackpot hits highest amount this year

By Kate Northrop

There are two second-tier Mega Millions prizes worth $1 million each that will expire in just over a month if no one steps forward to claim them.

Two winning tickets worth $1 million each, both Quick Picks, are still out there somewhere in Texas, waiting to be cashed in.

Both Mega Millions tickets matched the white ball numbers drawn on July 29, 2022, which were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The gold Mega Ball number was 14.

One of those tickets was purchased at the RaceTrac gas station on W. Park Boulevard in Plano, and the other was bought at the Fuel Maxx on University Drive in Prairie View. The winners have until Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:00 pm local time to collect their prize, which can be done at any Texas Lottery claim center.

"The July 29, 2022 Mega Millions drawing was historic — the advertised $1.28 billion jackpot was the second largest in game history — and we certainly hope to celebrate these Texas Lottery players who became $1 million prize winners during that drawing," Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said in a press release today. "We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

The winners may also file their claim by mail, which requires the ticket and a claim form to be postmarked on or prior to the Jan. 25 expiration date. The Lottery advises that processing for mail-in claims may take 8-12 weeks.

Lottery winners in Texas have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, but waiting any longer will mean that the prize is forfeited and reverted back to state programs. However, the deadline may be extended to accommodate "certain eligible military personnel," the Lottery said.

Texans who don't have a $1 million winning ticket of their own might now turn their eyes to the growing Lotto Texas jackpot, which has reached its largest amount this year at an estimated $20.75 million. It's the game's largest jackpot since October 2021.

"One month ago today, Lotto Texas celebrated its 30th anniversary of being Texas' original draw game with big jackpot prizes that can only be won by Texas Lottery players," Grief said. "Since launching on November 14, 1992, Lotto Texas has created nearly 600 jackpot winners in our great state. With the game's largest jackpot prize of the year now up for grabs, we're hoping to congratulate a new Lotto Texas jackpot winner before the year's end. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

The jackpot is up for grabs in the drawing tonight, Wed., Dec. 14 at 10:12 pm CT.

The last time the Texas Lotto jackpot climbed this high was over a year ago, when the Oct. 2, 2021 drawing advertised a $20.75 million prize. A Houston resident bought the sole winning ticket at BFM Food Mart on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston.

There have been six Texas Lotto jackpot winners in 2022, with the most recent winner from Katy scooping up the $19 million prize on the Sept. 17 drawing.

Texas Lotto drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:12 pm CT. Tickets cost $1 each. Players may add the Extra! feature to their ticket for an another $1 per play for a chance to win up to an additional $10,000 on non-jackpot prizes. The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Texas Lottery Results page.