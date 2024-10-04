Trust claims $800 million Mega Millions jackpot, largest prize in Texas Lottery history

Oct 4, 2024, 6:48 am (17 comments)SharePostCopy Link

The biggest prize ever paid out by the Texas Lottery goes to a trust

By Kate Northrop

A Texas trust has stepped forward to claim the record-breaking $800 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest prize ever paid out to a single Texas lottery player.

History was made in Texas today as a trust claimed an $800 million Mega Millions jackpot, setting a new record for the state and marking a monumental moment in Texas Lottery history.

The Sol Living Trust, of Sugar Land, received the highest prize ever paid out to a Texas lottery player and the seventh largest Mega Millions prize in the game's history, the Lottery announced.

The massive haul is also the 13th-largest lottery jackpot in US history and the 15th Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas since the state began offering the game in December 2003.

A member of the Sol Living Trust purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Murphy USA on Highway 90A in Sugar Land and matched all six drawn numbers in the Tuesday, Sept. 10 drawing: 1, 2, 16, 24, and 66, with Mega Ball number 6.

"We absolutely love when Texas Lottery players win big, and it's a tremendous honor to congratulate our state's largest-ever jackpot winner," Lottery Executive Director Ryan Mindell said in a press release. "This jackpot win shows that any Texas Lottery ticket could lead to an exciting prize, and if you're playing, the next one could be yours."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a check for a cool $1 million, but it's nothing compared to what the ticketholder will receive.

At the time of purchase, the Lottery said, the player selected the cash option of the jackpot. Before taxes, the lump sum comes to $409,297,624.

According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, after all federal taxes are paid, the winner will receive about $254.69 million in cash all at once. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery prizes.

Since the winner claimed the prize as the cash option, we may never learn the true identity of the person who bought the winning ticket. That's because lottery winners of $1 million or more in Texas may elect to remain anonymous, but the Lottery is allowed to release the names of legal entity prize winners and authorized representatives.

Lottery Post maintains a list of every state's anonymity policies for lottery winners, and Lottery Post published a comprehensive video presentation about each state's anonymity laws.

A complete list of payouts for all prizes and the official drawing video can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as at Lottery Post's Mega Millions Prize Payouts page.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a jackpot of $108 million.

