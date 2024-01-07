$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket bought in Texas will expire in a week

Jan 7, 2024, 2:19 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Yet another expiring ticket worth $1 million for this drawing

By Kate Northrop

Sadly, more than one $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket from the same drawing is expiring, including one bought in Texas.

A $1 million Powerball prize from a winning ticket bought in Texas will be expiring very soon, with just a week left for the owner to step forward and claim it.

Texas Lottery officials announced on Thursday that the winning ticket purchased at Big Shot on Bissonnet Street in Houston will expire on Mon., Jan. 15.

Unfortunately, it's not the only $1 million winning Powerball ticket about to go by the wayside — another $1 million winning ticket bought in Kentucky for the same drawing will also expire on the same date.

However, both ticketholders of the winning Texas and Kentucky prizes will actually have until 5:00 pm local time on Fri., Jan, 12 since Lottery offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner in the July 19, 2023 Powerball drawing," Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said in a press release. "We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center."

The winner may also claim the prize by mail, but the envelope containing the ticket must be postmarked on or before Mon., Jan. 15.

The winning ticket missed the Powerball number 24 but matched all five white ball numbers in the July 19, 2023 drawing, which were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24.

The $1.08 billion jackpot from the July 19, 2023 drawing was won that night by one ticket purchased in Los Angeles, California. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, but one woman went viral online after a video surfaced of her claiming to be the winner.

Winners of draw game prizes in Texas have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes. Unclaimed winnings will be allocated to state programs authorized by Texas legislature.