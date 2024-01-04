Unclaimed $1 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Kentucky will expire this month

Jan 4, 2024, 6:57 am (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Less than two weeks for the winner to come forward

By Kate Northrop

There isn't much time left for a Kentucky Lottery player to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million, which is set to expire later this month.

Whoever is holding a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Kentucky better step forward to claim it soon or else risk losing out on the prize for good.

Kentucky Lottery officials announced Wednesday that a winning Powerball ticket purchased at Pilot Travel Center on Pendleton Road in Pendleton will officially expire on Mon., Jan. 15.

However, the winner actually has less time than that. Since Lottery headquarters will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Mon., Jan. 15, the ticketholder must bring it to the Kentucky Lottery Corporate office in Louisville before 5:00 pm on Tues., Jan. 12.

"It's rare that someone holding a $1 million Powerball ticket fails to cash it in," Kentucky Lottery President Mary Harville said in a statement. "The ticket is expiring in less than two weeks; however, the Lottery is not giving up hope that we will find the owner and award them their prize."

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers — 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24 — to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million in the July 19, 2023 drawing. If the ticket had matched the Powerball 24 as well, it would have won that drawing's $1.08 billion jackpot.

According to the Lottery, draw game pries must be claimed within 180 days from the date of the drawing.

The $1.08 billion jackpot from the July 19, 2023 drawing was won that night by one ticket purchased in Los Angeles, California. The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, but one woman went viral online after a video surfaced of her claiming to be the winner.

If the $1 million winning ticket bought in Pendleton goes unclaimed, the money will return to Kentucky's Unclaimed Prize Fund, which supports the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES).