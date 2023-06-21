$150,000 and $50,000 Powerball lottery tickets from Indiana set to expire this week

Jun 21, 2023, 11:55 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

One huge prize about to go out the window tomorrow

By Kate Northrop

Two Powerball lottery prizes, one valued at $150,000 and the other at $50,000, are set to expire in Indiana.

The Hoosier Lottery made two pleas this week for the owners of a $150,000 winning ticket and a $50,000 winning ticket to come forward and claim their prize before they are gone for good.

Seeing as how the $50,000 prize-winning ticket will expire tomorrow, it might be safe to say that no one will be stepping up to claim it anytime soon.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the Dec. 24, 2022 drawing was bought at Mr. Fuel on 2945 Burr Street in Gary. The winning numbers in that drawing were 17, 37, 46, 54, and 67 with Powerball 8.

Whoever owns the ticket, if someone does indeed possess it, must make the claim no later than 4:30 pm EST on Thurs., June 22, 2023 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office on North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

The other $150,000 prize will expire on Thurs., June 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm ET if no one brings the ticket to the Lottery office in Indianapolis as well.

That winning ticket was bought with the Power Play add-on, tripling the prize from $50,000 to $150,000 when the drawn multiplier was 3X. It was purchased at Speedway on 9299 Broadway in Merrillville and matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the drawing on Dec. 31, 2022. The winning numbers were 18, 37, 44, 50, and 64 with Powerball 11.

Lottery players in Indiana have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

The Lottery recommended that ticket holders should ensure their ticket is kept in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact their customer service line for instructions on how to make a claim.