Two D.C. Lottery DC 4 drawings boast payouts of over $1 million each, less than a day apart

D.C. players win big across the span of two days

By Kate Northrop

Two D.C. Lottery DC 4 drawings, held on consecutive days, resulted in over one million dollars in prize payouts after the drawings produced winning numbers 8-8-8-8 and 2-2-2-2.

The D.C. Lottery told Lottery Post that hundreds of tickets won big in Sunday's and Monday's DC 4 drawings after the winning combinations 8-8-8-8 and 2-2-2-2 were drawn less than a day apart.

Number combinations with the same four digits are often called "quads" and are a popular choice among lottery players, which is why the prize payout in one drawing is so large.

On Sunday, the DC 4 drawing eclipsed Washington, D.C.'s previous prize payout record for an 11:30 p.m. nighttime drawing, which occurred on March 3, 2024, when players raked in a combined $878,000 on the winning numbers 9-9-9-9.

The total prize payout for the 11:30 p.m. drawing on Sunday, Sept. 22 was $1,070,250 across 232 winning tickets with winning numbers 8-8-8-8. It eclipsed the previous record for an 11:30 p.m. drawing, which was an $878,000 payout with winning numbers 9-9-9-9 on March 3, 2024.

On Monday, Sept. 23, less than a day later, players won a combined $1,236,120 in the 7:50 p.m. drawing with the winning numbers 2-2-2-2, as relayed by Lottery Chief of Communications Melissa Davis to Lottery Post. The payout accounted for approximately 504 tickets in one drawing.

It is the highest prize payout for any DC 4 drawing in 2024.

The $1,070,250 prize payout for the Sunday, Sept. 22 drawing is the largest payout for an 11:30 p.m. Night drawing since the Lottery added the 11:30 p.m. Night drawing to the DC 4 daily draw schedule in August 2023.

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4-style drawing are 1 in 10,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for DC 4 by visiting Lottery Post's Washington, D.C. Prizes and Odds page.

DC 4 drawings take place three times a day, at 1:50 p.m., 7:50 p.m., and 11:30 p.m., seven days a week. Players may choose their own four numbers or select the Quick Pick option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Washington, D.C. Lottery Results page right after each drawing.