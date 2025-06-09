USA Mega

Virginia Lottery players rake in $7.9 million with 4-4-4-4 in Pick 4

Virginia Lottery players rake in $7.9 million with 4-4-4-4 in Pick 4

Jun 9, 2025, 11:27 am (Post a comment)

Virginia Lottery

It was 4's all around

By Kate Northrop

Virginia Lottery players broke the bank last week after the Pick 4 combination 4-4-4-4 was drawn, rewarding winners with a $7.9 million cumulative payday.

June 3, 2025 was a field day for Virginia Pick 4 lottery players, who raked in $7.9 million in total winnings when the night drawing produced the results 4-4-4-4.

Matching all Pick 4 winning numbers in exact order with a $1 wager will yield a $5,000 top prize.

Players wagered a total of $438,939 in the drawing and broke the bank with $7.9 million in total winnings. As a result, the Lottery paid out 18 times the sales it brought in for the single drawing.

Number combinations with the same four digits are often called "quads" and are a popular choice among lottery players, which is why the prize payout is so large.

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for Pick 4 by visiting the Prizes and Odds page.

Pick 4 drawings take place twice a day, once at 1:59 p.m. Eastern Time and again at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Players may choose their own four numbers or select the Quick Pick (Easy Pick) option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Virginia Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

