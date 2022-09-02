9-9-9-9 in Virginia Lottery Pick 4 produces huge $8.7 million payout

Sep 2, 2022, 5:19 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lucky quad delights players across the state

By Kate Northrop

A Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing produced a lucky combination this week, sparking an impressive payout of $8.7 million to players holding winning numbers.

On Wednesday, the Virginia Lottery's Pick 4 Day drawing produced the winning numbers 9-9-9-9, no doubt leaving many players in the state in a happy mood.

Winning tickets on a $1 wager won $5,000 in the August 31 afternoon drawing, while winning tickets on a fifty-cent wager won $2,500.

According to the Lottery, players wagered a total of $451,628 in the drawing and won over $8.7 million in total prizes.

Number combinations with the same four digits are often called "quads" and are a popular choice among lottery players, which is why the prize payout in this Pick 4 drawing is larger than usual.

"Certain number combinations can have special significance for particular lottery players, such as birthdays," Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty told Lottery Post. "Quads are some of the most heavily wagered numbers."

The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for Pick 4 by visiting the Prizes and Odds page.

Players who won prizes the momentous drawing have 180 days from the draw date on Aug. 31 to claim their winnings.

The Lottery holds Pick 4 drawings twice a day, once at 1:59 pm EST and again at 11:00 pm EST. Players may choose their own four numbers or select the Quick Pick (Easy Pick) option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.