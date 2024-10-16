South Carolina man passes up on going to casino, wins $2 million in Michigan Lottery instead

Oct 16, 2024, 12:24 pm (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Player itching to place a bet makes a winning decision

By Kate Northrop

GLADSTONE, Mich. — While in Michigan, a South Carolina man opted to play the lottery over going to a casino and ended up winning a $2 million prize.

Michael Buckner, 58, made a winning decision even before he placed a bet — choosing to play the lottery instead of going to the casino — and won $2 million because of it.

While in the state for work, Buckner found himself in Gladstone, about ten miles northeast of Escanaba, where he works.

"I live in South Carolina, but I work in Escanaba, [Michigan]," Buckner told the Michigan Lottery. "I was trying to decide between going to the casino or buying instant tickets and ended up deciding to buy instant tickets."

He purchased a $20 "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier" scratch-off ticket at the Gladstone Mobil on Lake Shore Drive in Gladstone.

"When I scratched off the $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier game and saw I won $2 million, I didn't think it was real," the lucky player continued. "I called my girlfriend to tell her what I won, but she didn't believe it either. It still hasn't fully sunk in!"

Buckner would be returning to his home state with a much heftier paycheck than usual. After recently claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing, he was awarded a one-time lump sum payment of $1.3 million. After taxes, he received roughly $933,000, Lottery spokesperson Jake Harris told Lottery Post.

"Michael made a winning decision when he spent $20 to buy a '$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier' instant game ticket," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Instant games are a popular choice with players throughout Michigan and helped the Lottery post a contribution of more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund in the 2024 fiscal year for the sixth consecutive year."

Buckner claimed the first $2 million top prize in the "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier" scratch-off game, leaving two more top prizes. There are also 18 out of 22 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 208 out of 234 third-tier prizes of $2,000 left to win.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $12 million playing "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier," which launched in September, and more than $96 million prizes remain in the game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.47.