South Carolina man passes up on going to casino, wins $2 million in Michigan Lottery instead

Oct 16, 2024, 12:24 pm (6 comments)

Michigan Lottery

Player itching to place a bet makes a winning decision

By Kate Northrop

GLADSTONE, Mich. — While in Michigan, a South Carolina man opted to play the lottery over going to a casino and ended up winning a $2 million prize.

A South Carolina resident's choice to play the lottery in Michigan instead of going to the casino was the right one.

Michael Buckner, 58, made a winning decision even before he placed a bet — choosing to play the lottery instead of going to the casino — and won $2 million because of it.

While in the state for work, Buckner found himself in Gladstone, about ten miles northeast of Escanaba, where he works.

"I live in South Carolina, but I work in Escanaba, [Michigan]," Buckner told the Michigan Lottery. "I was trying to decide between going to the casino or buying instant tickets and ended up deciding to buy instant tickets."

He purchased a $20 "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier" scratch-off ticket at the Gladstone Mobil on Lake Shore Drive in Gladstone.

"When I scratched off the $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier game and saw I won $2 million, I didn't think it was real," the lucky player continued. "I called my girlfriend to tell her what I won, but she didn't believe it either. It still hasn't fully sunk in!"

Buckner would be returning to his home state with a much heftier paycheck than usual. After recently claiming his prize at Lottery headquarters in Lansing, he was awarded a one-time lump sum payment of $1.3 million. After taxes, he received roughly $933,000, Lottery spokesperson Jake Harris told Lottery Post.

"Michael made a winning decision when he spent $20 to buy a '$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier' instant game ticket," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said in a press release. "Instant games are a popular choice with players throughout Michigan and helped the Lottery post a contribution of more than $1 billion to the School Aid Fund in the 2024 fiscal year for the sixth consecutive year."

Buckner claimed the first $2 million top prize in the "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier" scratch-off game, leaving two more top prizes. There are also 18 out of 22 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 208 out of 234 third-tier prizes of $2,000 left to win.

According to the Lottery, players have won more than $12 million playing "$2,000,000 Mega Multiplier," which launched in September, and more than $96 million prizes remain in the game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.47.

Comments

sully16's avatarsully16

That is a long commute, good for him  , enjoy,

Lotterologist's avatarLotterologist

Congratulations Mike Buckner!!!!

Hope you enjoy your win!

sdw1000

So he had to pay the Michigan taxes....but someone better tell him, he'll have to pay South Carolina taxes too! lol

lakerben's avatarlakerben

Time to get a  new truck.

Artist77's avatarArtist77

Quote: Originally posted by sdw1000 on Oct 16, 2024

So he had to pay the Michigan taxes....but someone better tell him, he'll have to pay South Carolina taxes too! lol

Off setting credit against the state taxes he already paid.

dickblow

no kidding I did same thing didnt win zip 0

End of comments
