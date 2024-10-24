Georgia lottery player makes state history with $478.2 million Powerball jackpot win

Oct 24, 2024, 2:41 pm (12 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Largest jackpot win ever in the Peach State

By Kate Northrop

BUFORD, Ga. — Someone in Georgia made state history last night by winning a $478.2 million Powerball jackpot, setting the record for the biggest lottery win in the state.

The lucky winner purchased the lifechanging Quick Pick ticket at Quick Mart on Buford Dam Road in Buford and matched the winning white ball numbers 2, 15, 27, 29, and 39, along with the red Powerball number 20. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $50,000 bonus from the Georgia Lottery.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Georgia's newest Powerball jackpot winner, who happens to be the largest winner in our state's history," Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said in a press release. "With every Powerball ticket sold in Georgia supporting HOPE and Pre-K, Georgia's students are also big winners. As we celebrate our lucky winner, we also thank our players and retailers for their support of our mission."

The winner has the option of claiming their windfall as an annuitized prize of $478.2 million paid out over time or the lump sum cash value of $230.6 million. If they select the annuity, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are deducted, the winner will receive either $276.27 million over 29 years or $132.66 million in cash all at once.

This win surpasses the previous state record held by a Mega Millions winner from Stone Mountain, who claimed half of a $648 million jackpot, receiving a cash option of $173 million before taxes.

We may never find out who won the jackpot since lottery winners may remain anonymous in Georgia. Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state guide to lottery winner anonymity laws.

When the winner eventually comes forward, hopefully they follow Lottery Post's guide for lottery winners and get a good plan together before claiming the prize. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

The Wednesday Double Play drawing results were 1, 42, 43, 58, and 66, with Powerball number 20. Double Play is a game option that is currently unavailable Georgia but is offered in 21 other states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The option lets you play your numbers in a second drawing for an extra $1 per play, with a chance to win up to $10 million in cash. See How to Play Powerball at USA Mega for more information about Double Play.

Aside from the Georgia winner, there were dozens of other significant winners in the drawing. Two tickets matched all five white ball numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize: one in Pennsylvania and the other in Texas. A total of 13 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. Four of those tickets were purchased with the Power Play option, increasing the prize to $100,000, and four were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $11,633.

The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time with the jackpot amount reset to its starting point of $20 million.

