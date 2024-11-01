Lottery Post's guide to 2024 holiday raffles across the USA

Nov 1, 2024, 7:13 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Annual holiday raffles making a comeback this year

Update: Montana Lottery Montana Millionaire raffle tickets sell out in just three hours

By Kate Northrop

With the holidays ahead, this marks the time of year when state lotteries across the U.S. start amping up excitement for their own annual raffles, many of which offer the best odds at winning a million dollars compared to any other game offered in-state. For that reason alone, it's no wonder many raffles sell out so quickly.

Whether it's a present for yourself or a gift for someone else, these raffles mark the most wonderful time of the year. See if your state is offering a raffle in Lottery Post's summary below.

Update: After sales launched at 5:30 a.m., the Montana Lottery's Montana Millionaire raffle sold all 500,000 tickets in just three hours, down from five hours last year and 29 hours the year before that.

In just 30 minutes, 100,000 tickets had been sold. By 6:49 a.m., 250,000 were sold, and by 7:30 a.m., 392,000 had been sold.

At 8:24 a.m., less than three hours after sales began, the Montana Lottery announced that all 500,000 tickets were gone.

"Hold onto your hats (and your tickets), now! Montana Millionaire has officially SOLD OUT in less than 3 hours," the Lottery announced on social media. "Stay tuned for the $250,000 Quarter Million Monday drawing on December 2 and the FOUR Grand Prize drawings on December 26."

Idaho

The Idaho Lottery's popular $1,000,000 raffle has returned for the 18th year in a row since its inception in 2007. For $10 a ticket, the Idaho Lottery is advertising the "best odds ever of winning a million." Just like last year, they are awarding two $1 million prizes and offering a total of 450,000 available tickets for purchase.

There are also 17,800 other prizes ranging from $15 to $10,000. The Raffle also features 15 daily $1,000 winners drawn during the first 15 days of sales chosen at random from the previous day's sales. Additionally, the Lottery is awarding 18 $1,000 prizes for players who purchase one of the 18 tickets sold once every 25,000 tickets. Tickets will remain on sale until Dec. 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. MT or until ticket 450,000 is sold. As of now, 28% of all available tickets have been sold.

The winner announcement for the grand prize will take place on Dec. 30, 2024 at 5:59 p.m. MT or within four business days after the last ticket has sold.

Kansas

The Kansas Lottery's Holiday Millionaire Raffle is back for its 16th iteration, giving Kansas players the best odds at winning (or giving) one million dollars. The raffle has three Early Bird drawings that give players chances to win $30,000 before the Grand Prize drawing. Players who buy tickets before an Early Bird drawing will also be eligible for all subsequent Early Bird drawings and the drawing for the $1 million Grand Prize. It is possible for the same ticket to win in all three Early Bird drawings and the $1 million Grand Prize drawing. One Early Bird drawing has already taken place; the next drawings take place on Nov. 10, 2024 and Dec. 8, 2024. The deadline to purchase raffle tickets for the Early Bird drawings is 6:59 p.m. CT the night of each drawing.

Like last year, the Lottery is offering 150,000 tickets for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle. Sales will end once all tickets are sold out or on Jan. 2, 2025 at 6:59 p.m. CT, whichever comes first. Tickets cost $20 each.

The Grand Prize drawing will take place on Jan. 2, 2024, and the winning numbers will be posted Jan. 3, 2024. Players can also tune in to a TV announcement for the grand prize winning raffle number on Jan. 3, 2025. Prizes above $1,000 must be claimed in-person or by mail at Lottery headquarters.

Michigan

While the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Raffle has ended, there are still two other ongoing raffles. The Full of $50s raffle offers 10,000 total tickets, one grand prize of $5,000, 50 prizes of $250, and 1,250 prizes of $50. The drawing occurs immediately once all tickets are sold, or one year after the date and time that tickets became available for purchase. Tickets cost $10 each and are only available online. There are about 7,000 tickets remaining.

The Lottery is also offering the 50th Anniversary 50/50 raffle, with 20,000 available tickets and one grand prize of $50,000. As with the other raffle, ticket sales end and the drawing occurs once all tickets are purchased or one year passes from the date tickets are made available. Tickets cost $5 each and are only available online. There are about 7,600 tickets remaining.

Minnesota

The long-awaited Millionaire Raffle has made its way back to Minnesota, having sold out every single year it's been available. The Minnesota Lottery is offering two Grand Prizes of $1 million, five second-tier prizes of $100,000, and five third-tier prizes of $50,000, among others. Like last year, the Lottery is offering 800,000 tickets and more than 15,000 winning numbers. Tickets cost $10 each, and fewer than 50% of tickets are remaining.

Results are announced on Jan. 1, 2025. One of the $1 million grand prize winners from last year's raffle still has not yet stepped forward to claim their prize.

Montana

The Montana Lottery is bracing itself for the expected player demand for its popular Montana Millionaire raffle, which sold out all 380,000 tickets within five hours last year. This time around, the Lottery is bumping up the total number of tickets to 500,000, so hopefully, players who do want to get their hands on a ticket can get a better chance at doing so.

Not only that, but the Lottery is adding a fourth million-dollar grand prize, giving players a 1 in 125,000 chance at winning $1 million. Tickets are also eligible to win one prize of $250,000, one of 2,300 prizes of $500, or one of 4,500 prizes of $100.

Ticket sales begin Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. The Quarter Million Monday Drawing for the $250,000 prize will be held on Dec. 2, 2024, and the Grand Prize drawing will take place on Dec. 26, 2024. Tickets cost $20 each.

Oregon

While there is no official information published by the Lottery on the 2025 raffle yet, a teaser on the Oregon Lottery's website indicates that the raffle is returning January 2025. 2024's raffle included 250,000 total tickets for a shot at a $1 million top prize, 300 prizes of $500, and 1,500 prizes of $100, giving raffle players the "best odds of winning $1 million comparison to any Lottery game," the Oregon Lottery said.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lottery Players are likely familiar with the Millionaire Raffle, which has the distinction of being the first holiday raffle drawing in the United States, on Dec. 31, 2005. The Pennsylvania Lottery has conducted holiday raffle drawings for every consecutive year since then and has in prior years conducted multiple raffle drawings per year.

Like in previous years, the Lottery is offering 500,000 tickets for sale at $20 each through Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:00 pm or until every ticket is sold. With four top prizes of $1 million and four second-tier prizes of $100,000, players will have 1 in 125,000 odds for winning either a $1 million prize or a $100,000 prize. There are also 100 $1,000 prizes, and over 5,800 prizes of $100.

Tickets sales go live on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 and run through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. ET or until the last ticket is sold. Every ticket purchased before Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 is automatically entered into one of the four 4s Galore Drawings, which each award four prizes of $50,000. The final drawing takes place on Jan. 4, 2025, and results will be posted after 10:00 p.m.

Virginia

Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle returns. Five lucky Virginia lottery players will start the new year with a $1 million top prize alongside winners of seven $100,000 second-tier prizes and 1,000 $500 prizes. Players can purchase a $20 ticket for 1 in 125,000 odds at winning one of five available top prizes. As of now, there are about 621,000 tickets left.

Winners are announced on Jan. 1, 2025. Players may purchase raffle tickets from a retailer or Lottery vending machine.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Lottery Holly Jolly raffle is back once more, and it's giving players the chance to win a $125,000 top prize at $5 a ticket, among 1,828 other prizes. With 150,000 tickets for sale, the odds of winning $125,000 are 1 in 150,000. Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 9, 2024. Sales conclude once all 150,000 raffle tickets are sold out.

The drawing takes place on Dec. 9, 2024, and winning numbers will be available that evening.

Multi-state Powerball New Year's special draw

Currently, there is no confirmation that the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing will take place. For the past five years, one lucky winner has been awarded a $1 million top prize in a special drawing taking place right after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," earning the bragging rights of being the first millionaire of the year. Finalists are typically drawn randomly in participating state lotteries in advance of the special event, and without any word on soon-to-be-participants, it is unclear whether the five-year-long New Year's tradition will take place once more.

Spain

This list of holiday raffles wouldn't be complete without a mention of Spain's famous El Gordo.

The Spanish Christmas Lottery is the most well-known, largest raffle in history, measured by prize payout. The raffle is also recognized as "El Gordo," which translates to "The Fat One," and boasts some of the best odds at winning the jackpot (1 in 100,000). This year will mark the raffle's 212th edition, and the drawing will take place on the same date as it does every single year, on Dec. 22. Tickets cost €20 each. In the Related Links section of this article, you can find a link to play El Gordo from around the world.

Good luck to everyone buying raffle tickets this year!