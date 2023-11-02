Lottery Post's guide to 2023 holiday raffles across the USA

Nov 2, 2023, 7:16 pm (5 comments)SharePostCopy Link

U.S. states to host annual holiday raffles this year

Montana Millionaire raffle tickets sell out in five hours

By Kate Northrop

Within a mere five hours of sales for Montana's Millionaire raffle going live, all 380,000 tickets were sold out.

This year marked an unheard-of demand for the Montana Millionaire raffle, even more so than the "unprecedented response" that Montana Lottery officials saw to their statewide raffle last year. For reference, tickets sold out in 29 hours after going on sale last year. This year, it took just five hours for tickets to sell out.

Even after bumping up the total number of tickets available for purchase to 380,000 — 100,000 more than last year — the game was sold out before noontime had even rolled around. Tickets went on sale starting at 5:30 am on Wed., Nov. 1 for $20 each and were gone by 10:30 am.

To roughly break it down, that means that there were 76,000 tickets sold per hour, or about 1,267 tickets per minute.

The rush to buy raffle tickets might have also been prompted by the fact that the Lottery had added a third $1 million grand prize to 2023's game. Lottery officials even stated that they still anticipated a quick sellout, but perhaps not even this quick — a statement from the Lottery had encouraged players to get their tickets as early as Wednesday or Thursday, but those who were planning on waiting to buy a ticket until Thursday didn't even have the chance to.

"Montana Millionaire is the best odds of winning a million bucks in Montana, but for the best odds of being able to buy a ticket, we suggest stopping by a lottery retailer on Wednesday or Thursday if at all possible," Montana Lottery Director Scott Sales said in a press release on Monday.

Every Millionaire Montana ticket is eligible to instantly win one of 4,100 prizes of $100 or $500 and is also entered into three drawings: one for $25,000 on Nov. 24, another for $100,000 on Dec. 15, and the grand prize drawings for three $1 million prizes on Dec. 26.

With the holidays ahead, this marks the time of year when state lotteries across the U.S. start amping up excitement for their own annual raffles, many of which offer the best odds at winning a million dollars compared to any other game offered in-state. For that reason alone, it's no wonder many raffles sell out so quickly.

Lottery Post's summary of states with holiday raffle drawings returning this year can be found below. We've also included a bonus section for the special Powerball prizes that will be offered on New Year's Eve.

Idaho

The Idaho Lottery's popular $1,000,000 raffle, which has been running for well over a decade, has made its anticipated return. For $10 a ticket, the Idaho Lottery is advertising the "best odds ever of winning a million." This year, they are awarding two $1 million prizes instead of one and bumped up the number of tickets available for purchase to 450,000. There are also other prizes available ranging from $15 to $10,000. The Lottery has also begun offering a $1,000 Daily Drawing, in which they are giving away 15 prizes of $1,000 every day between Oct. 21 and Nov. 4. To qualify for the next day's draw, players must buy a raffle ticket on the previous day. Lastly, the Lottery is awarding every 25,000th ticket a $1,000 prize. Players should check the official Idaho Lottery website to see which ticket numbers qualify for a $1,000 prize. As of now, 44% of tickets have been sold.

The winner announcement for the grand prize will take place on Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:59 pm MT or within four business days after the last ticket has sold. The Lottery advised that the drawing will not take place before Christmas since many people purchase raffle tickets for gifts.

Kansas

The Kansas Lottery is holding its Holiday Millionaire Raffle once more. The raffle has three Early Bird drawings that give players chances to win $30,000 before the Grand Prize drawing. Players who buy tickets before an Early Bird drawing will also be eligible for all subsequent Early Bird drawings and the drawing for the $1 million Grand Prize. It is possible for the same ticket to win in all three Early Bird drawings and the $1 million Grand Prize drawing. One Early Bird drawing has already taken place; the next drawings take place on Nov. 12, 2023 and Dec. 10, 2023. Ticket sales end when all 150,000 available tickets are sold out or on Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:59 pm CT, whichever comes first. Tickets sell for $20 each.

The Grand Prize drawing will take place on Jan. 2, 2024, and the winning numbers will be posted Jan. 3, 2024. Prizes above $1,000 must be claimed in-person or by mail at Lottery headquarters.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts lottery players will get a new raffle this year – the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle. It offers over $2.9 million in prizes and gives one lucky player the opportunity to become the first $1 million prize winner of 2024. 550,000 tickets are available for purchase, and tickets cost $10 each. Sales are live until Dec. 31 or until all tickets have been sold. The Massachusetts Lottery is also conducting weekly drawings to reward players who purchase a raffle ticket early in the sales period. On Fridays from now continuing through Dec. 29, 2023, one ticket will win a $20,000 prize. All 11 of these weekly-drawn winning tickets will remain eligible to win a prize in the New Year's Day drawing. Not only that, but every 100th ticket sold will win a $100 cash voucher and will remain eligible for all remaining drawings.

The drawing for the $1 million prize will take place on Jan., 1, 2024, with four $250,000 prize winners and six $25,000 prize winners also being selected on New Year's Day.

Minnesota

The long-awaited Millionaire Raffle is making its way back to Minnesota. This year, the Minnesota Lottery is offering two Grand Prizes of $1 million, five second-tier prizes of $100,000, and five third-tier prizes of $50,000, among others. The Lottery also added 100,000 more tickets to the pool to bump up the total number of available tickets to 800,000, plus they added 3,355 more prizes worth a total of $515,000. Tickets cost $10 each.

Results are announced on Jan. 1, 2024.

Oregon

The Oregon Lottery held it's 23rd $1 Million Raffle on March 17, 2023, and a 2024 teaser on the Lottery's website indicates that it's coming back again this year. While there is no official information published by the Lottery on the 2024 raffle yet, 2023's raffle included a $1 million top prize, 300 prizes of $500, and 1,500 prizes of $100 with 250,000 available tickets, giving raffle players the "best odds of winning $1 million comparison to any Lottery game," the Oregon Lottery said.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Lottery Players are likely familiar with the Millionaire Raffle, which has the distinction of being the first holiday raffle drawing in the United States, on Dec. 31, 2005. The Pennsylvania Lottery has conducted holiday raffle drawings for every consecutive year since then and has in prior years conducted multiple raffle drawings per year.

Like in previous years, the Lottery is offering 500,000 tickets for sale at $20 each through Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:00 pm or until every ticket is sold. There are also eight weekly drawings that each award two extra $50,000 prizes up until the final drawing. Every ticket purchased will automatically be entered into that week's drawing as well as the final drawing. With four top prizes of $1 million and four second-tier prizes of $100,000, players will have 1 in 125,000 odds for winning either a $1 million prize or a $100,000 prize.

The final drawing takes place on Jan. 6, 2024, and results will be posted after 10:00 pm ET.

Virginia

Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle is making its return. This year, the raffle that rings in the New Year for Virginians boasts five $1 million top prizes, seven $100,000 prizes, and 1,000 $500 prizes. Players can purchase a $20 ticket for 1 in 125,000 odds at winning one of five available top prizes. As of now, there are about 620,000 tickets left.

Winners are announced on Jan. 1, 2024.

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Lottery is bringing back its Holly Jolly raffle, which gives players the chance to win a $125,000 top prize at $5 a ticket, among 1,828 other prizes. With 150,000 tickets for sale, the odds of winning $125,000 are 1 in 150,000. Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 4, 2023.

The drawing takes place on Dec. 4, 2023, and winning numbers will be available that evening.

Multi-state Powerball New Year's special draw

Players who reside in participating state lotteries will have a chance to take part in the special Powerball First Millionaire of the Year draw, being held for the 5th consecutive year. The drawing will air live right after midnight on ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" and offers players the chance to become the first millionaire of the year. Five finalists will travel to New York City to participate in a random drawing held in-person, where one winner will be named the first millionaire of 2024 just after midnight. A random draw across participating states will determine who will make it to the final round to be in the running for the game's top prizes. Entry into the draw varies by state, so players should check entry rules on their respective state lottery's website.

Participating state lotteries include Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C.

Spain

How could we summarize a list of holiday raffles without mentioning Spain's El Gordo?

The Spanish Christmas Lottery is the most well-known, largest raffle in history, measured by prize payout. The raffle is also recognized as "El Gordo," which translates to "The Fat One," and boasts some of the best odds at winning the jackpot (1 in 100,000). This year will mark the raffle's 211th edition, and the drawing will take place on the same date as it does every single year, on Dec. 22. Tickets cost €20 each. In the Related Links section of this article, you can find a link to play El Gordo from around the world.

Good luck to everyone buying raffle tickets this year!