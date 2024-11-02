California man says he's waited nine weeks for $44 million Powerball lottery jackpot payout

Nov 2, 2024, 9:35 am (34 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lengthy waits are common for big lottery winners in California

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

A California man claiming he won a $44 million Powerball jackpot in August says he has been waiting over nine weeks to receive the winnings from the California Lottery.

A frequent lottery player, an Orange County resident named Jerry says he has yet to see the winnings from a $44 million Powerball jackpot prize deposited into his account.

"Fantasy 5, Powerball, Super Lotto, Mega [Millions]... I play all the games," he told ABC7 reporters.

Ahead of the Aug. 19, 2024 Powerball drawing, Jerry purchased tickets at the Ralphs grocery store on Golden Lantern in Dana Point using his own numbers. He reportedly won the jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers — 1, 2, 15, 23, and 28 — plus the Powerball number 10.

"It was exciting in a really subtle way because you don't anticipate ever hitting all six," Jerry said in an interview. "Six numbers on the Powerball is... the odds are you'll die before... You'll walk out and get hit by lightning before you win that one."

It is unclear when Jerry officially submitted his claim to the California Lottery, though he says he has been waiting over nine weeks without any update.

"The process is really horrible for a winner of a big... any big lotto winnings," he continued. "They won't tell you by this date, you'll get the funds. They won't tell you that. They leave it open-ended so you're sitting, waiting daily."

In April, Lottery Post investigated the lengthy payout timeline for $1.08 billion Powerball winner Yanira Alvarez, in which she waited more than five months to receive the prize since filing a claim with the Lottery.

Lottery Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carolyn Becker explained to Lottery Post that verifying a winner is not as simple as one might expect, and that paying out a multimillion-dollar prize can take much longer than processing a smaller win.

The fastest a winner might get paid is four weeks, but that is very uncommon. In addition to processing more than 10,000 claims a month, Lottery officials follow a very thorough vetting procedure that could result in a six to eight week waiting period. Even then, it is possible that it could take longer depending on the backlog of lottery claims and other factors to do with the claimant's case.

The first part of the vetting process is usually the most rigorous, which involves a law enforcement investigation of the winner from an "integrity" standpoint. The claimant's account of their win is cross-examined for factual accuracy. If the information they provide doesn't line up with data the Lottery has on file about the purchase, for example, it could cause an additional delay.

Then, the State Controller's office must cross check personal identifying information to ensure the claimant doesn't owe any taxes, debts, or child support. If there are indeed any owed debts, then this could trigger an extra step before the winner is issued their check.

There are several other hypothetical explanations for why a big jackpot claim might take additional time for review before being paid out, which are best outlined in Lottery Post's previous investigation.

The meticulousness on the Lottery's end is largely motivated by the need to ensure the right winner is being paid out. There are bad actors who attempt to wrongly file a claim for a jackpot that they did not win.

"Unfortunately, we do have people attempting to claim prize money that isn't rightfully theirs from time to time," Becker told Lottery Post.

The Lottery will not officially announce the winner or award the prize unless they are positive they are issuing winnings to the correct person.

In the meantime, Jerry says he is looking forward to seeing the winnings from his $44 million Powerball jackpot win deposited into his account soon.

If you would like to file a claim for a lottery prize in California, all claim forms are available on the California Lottery's website.

VIDEO: Watch the report

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/1/J/s/s/k/Jssku.qR4e-small-California-man-says-hes-wai.jpg" controls><img src="https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/1/J/s/s/k/Jssku.qR4e-small-California-man-says-hes-wai.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v5j4j12/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble