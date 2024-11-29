California man receives $44 million Powerball lottery payout after nearly 12 weeks of waiting

Nov 29, 2024, 9:07 am (20 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Winner who expressed concern over lengthy payout timeline finally received prize

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

A California man who had raised concerns over how long he had been waiting to receive his $44 million Powerball jackpot from the California Lottery has finally received his prize after nearly 12 weeks.

After almost 12 weeks of waiting, the lottery winner of a $44 million Powerball jackpot has finally received his check.

Four weeks ago, a lottery enthusiast by the name of Jerry reached out to ABC7 to broadcast his issue: he had been waiting over nine weeks to receive a $44 million Powerball jackpot from the California Lottery.

Jerry had purchased lottery tickets at the Ralphs grocery store on Golden Lantern in Dana Point using his own numbers — 1, 2, 15, 23, and 28, plus the Powerball number 10 — to hit the jackpot in the Aug. 19, 2024 drawing.

"It was exciting in a really subtle way because you don't anticipate ever hitting all six," Jerry told ABC7 reporters. "Six numbers on the Powerball is... the odds are you'll die before... You'll walk out and get hit by lightning before you win that one."

While he was not officially confirmed a winner by the Lottery, he alleged that he was waiting over nine weeks without an update from the Lottery as to when he might receive the winnings or about where in the verification process his claim was standing.

"The process is really horrible for a winner of a big... any big lotto winnings," he said in an interview. "They won't tell you by this date, you'll get the funds. They won't tell you that. They leave it open-ended so you're sitting, waiting daily."

On Sunday, Nov. 24, Jerry confirmed with ABC7 that he was able to pick up his lump-sum check for nearly $17 million after taxes about two weeks ago.

"I felt great, but I was so stressed about it," Jerry shared with the media outlet. "I am thankful. I am going to be a millionaire for the rest of my life."

He added that he already paid off his home, made some investments, and shared part of the prize with his family. However, Jerry maintained that he was disappointed with the nearly 12-week wait and hopes that future lottery winners are not subject to the same timeline.

In April, Lottery Post investigated the lengthy payout timeline for $1.08 billion Powerball winner Yanira Alvarez, in which she waited more than five months to receive the prize since filing a claim with the Lottery.

Lottery Director of Public Affairs and Communications Carolyn Becker explained to Lottery Post that verifying a winner is not as simple as one might expect, and that paying out a multimillion-dollar prize can take much longer than processing a smaller win. The Lottery's thorough vetting procedures are estimated to take six to eight weeks, possibly longer depending on varying factors in the claimant's case.

There are several hypothetical explanations for why a big jackpot claim might take additional time for review before being paid out, which are best outlined in Lottery Post's previous investigation.

The meticulousness on the Lottery's end is largely motivated by the need to ensure the right winner is being paid out. There are bad actors who attempt to wrongly file a claim for a jackpot that they did not win. The Lottery will not officially announce the winner or award the prize unless they are positive they are issuing winnings to the correct person.

If you would like to file a claim for a lottery prize in California, all claim forms are available on the California Lottery's website.

UPDATE: After the California Lottery's announcement on Dec. 3

On Tuesday, the California Lottery officially announced Jerry Heath as the winner of the $44.3 million Powerball jackpot.

Having experienced a low-income upbringing, Heath told Lottery officials that one of the reasons he enjoys playing the lottery is that it helps raise extra money for public education.

“I’m a very fortunate human being,” Heath told Lottery officials. “I can’t forget where I came from now that I’m a multimillionaire. I don’t really travel; playing the lottery is my only luxury.”

Heath emphasized his support of public education, noting that he received his business degree at Long Beach State College, now known as CSU Long Beach. After he completed school, he became a decorated detective for the Long Beach Police Department and served six years in the United States Army, he told the Lottery.

He plans on sharing his winnings with his daughter and grandchildren. A former boss complimented Heath, saying that the jackpot win "couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

The lottery enthusiast doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon, rather he'll focus his daily efforts elsewhere. With a Powerball jackpot under his belt, he has his sights set on the SuperLotto Plus jackpot, a California-wide draw game.

VIDEO: Watch the report

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/1/E/Z/x/d/EZxdv.qR4e-small-California-man-receives-44-.jpg" controls><img src="https://1a-1791.com/video/s8/1/E/Z/x/d/EZxdv.qR4e-small-California-man-receives-44-.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v5s1a0q/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble