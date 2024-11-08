North Carolina Cash 5 ticket worth $110,000 to expire in mere days

Nov 8, 2024, 8:33 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Just days left to claim six-figure lottery prize

By Kate Northrop

The North Carolina Lottery is urging players to check their tickets for a rogue Carolina Cash 5 winning ticket worth $110,000 that is about to expire.

Only a few days remain before the deadline to validate a Carolina Cash 5 ticket that won a $110,000 jackpot.

Carolina Cash 5 players, especially those in and around Dobson, should fish their tickets out of their drawers, car glove boxes, and other hiding spots to see if they are holding onto a winning ticket worth $110,000.

The winning ticket was purchased for the May 16, 2024 drawing at Sheetz on South Main Street in Dobson and matched all five white balls to win the jackpot: 5, 15, 36, 40, and 43.

"Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket," Lottery CEO Mark Michalko said in a notice. "We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them."

The deadline to claim the prize is Tuesday, Nov. 12. Missing out on the claim would be unfortunate, as the unknown player overcame odds of 1 in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

To collect the winnings, the ticketholder must present it at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Lottery players in North Carolina have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

In an effort to locate the winner, the Lottery is sharing news about the unclaimed ticket with statewide media, posting alerts on their website and social media channels, and displaying banners at the retailer where it was purchased, hoping the right customer will notice.

If the winner does not claim the prize in time, the prize money will be redirected to the state to fund state education and programs.