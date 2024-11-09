Ohio woman buys new car, wins $100,000 Pick 5 prize the next day

Nov 9, 2024, 9:01 am (3 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Lucky lottery win comes one day after buying a new Lexus

By Kate Northrop

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — An Ohio woman was able to pay herself back for her new car when she won a $100,000 Pick 5 prize in the lottery just a day after purchasing it.

The anonymous lottery winner bought two identical tickets for the midday Pick 5 drawing on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Mookie's Beverage on Miles Road in North Randall.

Both tickets contained numbers that are part of her late cousin's address, 3-7-0-5-0, which she has played consistently since his passing.

After the drawing occurred, she brought out one of her tickets and checked the results on her phone.

"I couldn't believe my eyes," she told the Ohio Lottery. "I saw the number and I'm like, 'Oh my, I played that number.'"

She had matched the winning numbers in exact order to win the game's $50,000 top prize. Then, she remembered she had played the same numbers on the other ticket, doubling her winnings to $100,000 in just one Pick 5 drawing.

After claiming her duplicate prizes, she took home approximately $72,000 after federal and state tax withholdings. It's enough to pay herself back for the new Lexus she bought the day before the drawing.

The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:59 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. EST.

