Three Illinois friends split $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot

Lottery "crew" scoop up "miracle" jackpot together

By Kate Northrop

CHICAGO, Ill. — Three Illinois friends are sharing a "life-altering" $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot, which they said will impact each of their lives in unique ways.

A "crew" of three Illinois friends pooled their funds for a Lucky Day Lotto ticket and are now splitting a $1.4 million lottery jackpot after it matched the winning numbers in a drawing last week.

Friends who play together win together — that's the story of "Tommy Lotto and Crew," three lifelong friends who jointly claimed a $1.4 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot in the Illinois Lottery.

Tommy, or Tommy Lotto, purchased the winning ticket at a Mobil gas station on West 55th Street in Chicago for the midday drawing on Monday, Nov. 4.

"We have a group of friends, and we occasionally pool our money and go in on a lottery ticket when the jackpots are big," Tommy told the Lottery.

He was the one to discover that the group's ticket had matched all five numbers: 13, 15, 22, 29, and 40.

"After realizing the big win, I went back to the Mobil where I purchased the ticket and shared the exciting news with the clerk, Teresa," Tommy recalled. "I've lived in the area for a long time, so we know each other at this point. I swear the color drained from her face when I told her the news because she was so shocked. Then she burst out laughing and was so happy for me!"

The trio claimed the prize in person together, each sharing their own unique experience upon discovering they would suddenly be coming into a big sum of money.

"When Tommy called and said we won, we thought he was kidding — then he read off the numbers. Our families and neighbors are thrilled for us!" the crew shared.

"I actually called my boss to share the news," one group member laughed. "I said, 'I won the lottery... but I'm still coming to work!'"

Tommy compared the win to a miracle, telling Lottery officials about the myriad of ways he can see himself putting his share to good use.

"This win is a miracle!" he related. "Now, I can help pay for more of my daughter's upcoming wedding. I'm also a huge Blackhawks fan, and I'm excited to treat my friends and family to many games this season."

Meanwhile, another group member is looking forward to investing his share of the winnings in retirement, and the other is excited to put the money towards his children's college tuition.

"This is a life-altering win," they said.

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer receives a $14,000 bonus from the Lottery, or one percent of the prize amount.

Lucky Day Lotto is a draw game local to Illinois, in which players pick five numbers from 1 to 45 for a chance at the progressive jackpot. The jackpot increases by $50,000 every time a drawing occurs without a winner.

The Lucky Day Lotto jackpot currently stands at $150,000 for the next drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 9:20 p.m. Central Time. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759. Tickets cost $1 each.

All winning numbers, prizes and odds can be found on Lottery Post's Illinois Lottery Results page right after each drawing.