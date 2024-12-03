Winner of $139 million Powerball lottery jackpot from Ohio has less than a month to claim it

Dec 3, 2024, 7:56 am (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Someone is one step away from claiming $139 million — or from losing it all

By Kate Northrop

A $139.3 million Powerball lottery jackpot, won by a single ticket in Ohio, is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Whether someone still has a $139.3 million winning Powerball lottery ticket in their possession means the difference between instantly becoming a multi-millionaire and losing out on what could have been an entirely different life.

There is less than a month on the clock for the lone Ohio winner to claim an enormous amount of cash before it's gone for good. If no one steps forward by December 30, 2024, the winning ticket will expire.

The winner purchased the Quick Pick Powerball ticket at Walmart Supercenter #1495 on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, and it held all six winning numbers for the July 3, 2024 drawing: 2, 26, 33, 55, and 57, with red Powerball number 22.

If the lucky ticketholder does present the winning ticket to the Ohio Lottery, they will have the option of taking the $139.3 million jackpot as an annuity or a cash option of $66.5 million.

Readers should note that although the Ohio Lottery has stated the value of the jackpot as $138 million, the final jackpot tally for the July 3 drawing was $139.3 million after all proceeds were counted. The correct amount is published at both USA Mega and Lottery Post.

According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are deducted the winner will receive $84.1 million in 30 payments over 29 years if they choose the annuity, or $39.6 million all at once if they choose the cash option.

The Ohio Lottery advises Powerball jackpot winners should call their nearest Lottery regional office to make an appointment to submit the claim.

If the jackpot remains unclaimed, it will be distributed back to all participating jurisdictions and their respective funds based on their percentage contribution to the drawing in ticket sales.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 4 currently stands at $240 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.