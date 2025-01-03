USA Mega

$139 million goes up in smoke as Ohio Powerball ticket expires

Jan 3, 2025, 9:59 am (24 comments)

Powerball

Life-changing sum of money quietly expires over the New Year

By Kate Northrop

The $139 million Powerball jackpot from the July 3, 2024 drawing, won by a single ticket purchased in Ohio, quietly expired amid the excitement of the New Year.

The deadline for one lone Ohio winner to claim a $139 million Powerball jackpot from July 2024 has passed.

Last month, the Ohio Lottery made a final push to locate the winner of the multi-million-dollar prize. Today, the Lottery announced that no one stepped forward to claim a $139 million Powerball jackpot, with the 180-day claim period expiring on Dec. 30, 2024.

The only winning ticket in the July 3, 2024 drawing was purchased as a Quick Pick at the Walmart Supercenter on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, and it contained all five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number to win the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 2, 26, 33, 55, and 57, with Powerball number 22. The Power Play number was 2.

According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are deducted, the winner would have received $84.1 million in 30 payments over 29 years if they had chosen the annuity or $39.6 million all at once had they chosen the $66.5 million cash option.

Since the prize went unclaimed, the winnings will be distributed back to all participating jurisdictions and their respective funds based on their percentage contribution to the drawing in ticket sales.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Ohio will retain approximately $1.9 million. In Ohio, ticket sales for the unclaimed jackpot are funneled to the unclaimed prize fund, which goes back into lottery profits to support education in the state.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 4 currently stands at $200 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

EnReval

Geesh cld they have seen if this was a repeat customer

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Ouch......Sorry to see that one go by the wayside for someone(s). I would still like to see it go back into the next jackpot drawing fund as opposed to the respective states lottery coffers.

sully16's avatarsully16

Quote: Originally posted by CDanaT on Jan 3, 2025

Ouch......Sorry to see that one go by the wayside for someone(s). I would still like to see it go back into the next jackpot drawing fund as opposed to the respective states lottery coffers.

I just hope it wasn't eaten by the family pet.🐶 

It's in a drawer or glovebox.

Wavepack

How about paying it back proportionally to the people who paid into the jackpot?

CDanaT's avatarCDanaT

Quote: Originally posted by sully16 on Jan 3, 2025

I just hope it wasn't eaten by the family pet.🐶 

It's in a drawer or glovebox.

I am going with........in the pants pocket, washed, dried and transposed into lint balls.

sully16's avatarsully16

Quote: Originally posted by CDanaT on Jan 3, 2025

I am going with........in the pants pocket, washed, dried and transposed into lint balls.

Could have been nabbed by a toddler and is now hidden in a toy.👶

PrisonerSix

Very sad.

jjtheprince14

Gotta love when idiots like this win lol

noise-gate

* Maybe it was purchased by Eddie Tipton & he decided against coming forward. Might as well stay in the shadows where it's safe.

JackpotWanna's avatarJackpotWanna

Oh how sad. :(

BobP's avatarBobP

Winning lottery tickets only expire for the convenience of the state.  Cash money, stock certificates, bonds, CDs, land titles, etc. don't expire, neither should lottery tickets.  Should be part of Americana story plots where someone finds a fifty year old lottery ticket and it's still good!

BobP

JustMaybe

A jackpot ticket expiring is not the issue.

What you don't know does not hurt you.

The issue is finding that ticket after the expiration date.

Ooh my goodness, if I ever had a jackpot winning ticket that for some reason expired, I would never, ever, want to find out by finding it tucked somewhere.

That would be so devastating 😭

So here we are lamenting about lost millions, well, guess what, the actual winner could be also lamenting with us saying "how could some one let such an amount just slip them by"

They too don't know that they had or have the winning ticket 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Life is so funny

Brock Lee's avatarBrock Lee

i had a lottery ticket survive the wash with a readable barcode. i washed it after i knew it was a loser. not sure why i put it in my pocket after checking it.

EnReval

Mine always go into wallet or the plastic envelope and immediately place in same spot when get home

Guest