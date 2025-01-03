$139 million goes up in smoke as Ohio Powerball ticket expires

Jan 3, 2025, 9:59 am (24 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Life-changing sum of money quietly expires over the New Year

By Kate Northrop

The $139 million Powerball jackpot from the July 3, 2024 drawing, won by a single ticket purchased in Ohio, quietly expired amid the excitement of the New Year.

The deadline for one lone Ohio winner to claim a $139 million Powerball jackpot from July 2024 has passed.

Last month, the Ohio Lottery made a final push to locate the winner of the multi-million-dollar prize. Today, the Lottery announced that no one stepped forward to claim a $139 million Powerball jackpot, with the 180-day claim period expiring on Dec. 30, 2024.

The only winning ticket in the July 3, 2024 drawing was purchased as a Quick Pick at the Walmart Supercenter on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, and it contained all five white ball numbers plus the Powerball number to win the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 2, 26, 33, 55, and 57, with Powerball number 22. The Power Play number was 2.

According to USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis, after all federal and state taxes are deducted, the winner would have received $84.1 million in 30 payments over 29 years if they had chosen the annuity or $39.6 million all at once had they chosen the $66.5 million cash option.

Since the prize went unclaimed, the winnings will be distributed back to all participating jurisdictions and their respective funds based on their percentage contribution to the drawing in ticket sales.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Ohio will retain approximately $1.9 million. In Ohio, ticket sales for the unclaimed jackpot are funneled to the unclaimed prize fund, which goes back into lottery profits to support education in the state.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 4 currently stands at $200 million.

