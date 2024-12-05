USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 12:14 pm

You last visited
September 22, 2025, 12:14 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › New Jersey lottery player "on a mission" to buy tickets wins $1 million

New Jersey lottery player "on a mission" to buy tickets wins $1 million

Dec 5, 2024, 8:37 am (5 comments)

New Jersey Lottery

"Something told me to get up, get my shoes out and get my tickets."

By Kate Northrop

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey resident suddenly felt the urge to leave the house to buy lottery tickets, and in following their gut ended up winning a $1 million prize.

A New Jersey local was "on a mission" to play the lottery during a family trip, and after locating the perfect lucky retailer, won a $1 million top prize in a scratch-off game.

While taking a trip to the Jersey Shore to visit family, one anonymous scratch-off enthusiast just couldn't shake the feeling that they needed to play the lottery.

"I usually get up, go for a walk, get my coffee and a couple of scratch-offs," the player told the New Jersey Lottery. "But this time, I was on a mission. Something told me to get up, get my shoes out and get my tickets. Something caught my eye, and I said, 'Let me buy that.'"

They headed to the Wawa on West Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood. There, it was a brightly colored $20 "$1,000,000 Diamond Spectacular" scratch-off ticket that stood out to them the most, and as soon as the selection was made, a whirlwind of emotions soon followed.

"Like any player, I guess, I have a routine" the winner began. "I scratch the bonus section first. I didn't win there. Then I scratched the winning numbers [at the top of the ticket]. It looked like I was going to win something. Maybe a free ticket, I thought. I kept going, and... Oh. My. God. I won! I was in shock. Tears were in my eyes. The clerk came over, looked at me and asked if she needed to call an ambulance."

The big win took place over the summer, and since then, the winner has been taking the past few months to get their affairs in order before accepting the huge prize.

"Before I played, that Wawa had another winner of a couple thousand; it must be a lucky Wawa," they remarked.

While the total take-home after taxes may not amount to generational wealth, the Lottery noted, it will still provide the winner with plenty of comfort.

"There's people who win tens of millions, but for me, this is life changing enough," the winner reflected.

That being said, they plan to continue working and have no plans on quitting playing the lottery anytime soon.

"I've won a couple hundred dollars since I've won [the million-dollar prize]," the winner revealed. "And I want to keep [working]. I would go out of my mind otherwise."

Lastly, the player wants to put some of the prize money toward a small house near a beach and family to facilitate a more easygoing lifestyle.

"It will be a little, tiny place," the winner said. "But that's all I need."

There is currently one more top prize of $1 million in the $20 "$1,000,000 Diamond Spectacular" scratch-off game out of the three originally available at the game's launch in July 2023. There are also 12 out of 40 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 93 out of 304 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.

According to the Lottery, better than 1 ticket in 4 wins a prize in the game.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

New Jersey Lottery Results

New Jersey Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Pick 4 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Cash 5 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Pick 6 tickets from the New Jersey Lottery

Buy official Cash4Life tickets

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

New Jersey teacher receives $500,000 winning lottery ticket as gift from parentJul 21, 2025

New Jersey resident says no thanks to road rage, wins $600,000 lottery prize insteadJun 26, 2025

New Jersey player rewarded with good karma: wins $1 million lottery prize after refusing $100May 17, 2025

New Jersey lottery player having a bad day turns it around with $1 million prizeDec 16, 2024

Lottery player wins $150,000 in New Jersey, $100,000 in PennsylvaniaNov 15, 2019

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

ZeroCool

Such Fake stories from NJ Robbery.

billybucks

Wait until he finds out how much that lot of land for a tiny, tiny house near the beach is. Also, confused over who this they is that went with him to the store. He was visiting family and they have a jobs they are not quitting but they waited months to cash this thing in which I find incomprehensible and irresponsible on some level. He wins I lose that is the way it goes I guess.

dickblow

wait really I do the same thing everyday get nothing 0 no winner in the shore  area

always win down there

dickblow

so since these stories pop up bout people getting urge I got up at 3 am to check my tickets cuz I got this urge guess what nothing again 0 no winner how it only works certain people

dickblow

or here another urge I had felt like a bagle coffee play lottery too guess what nothing again guess im on a roll 😂

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest