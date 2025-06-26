New Jersey resident says no thanks to road rage, wins $600,000 lottery prize instead

Jun 26, 2025, 8:16 am (10 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Potentially sour encounter with other driver is "blessing" in disguise

By Kate Northrop

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — A New Jersey resident was not in the mood to engage with road rage during a traffic stall, and the strategy of avoidance led to a $600,000 lottery win instead.

A New Jersey lottery player turned a potentially sour encounter on the road into a positive happenstance when they decided to take a detour to avoid a traffic dispute.

On June 3, traffic through Essex County was congested, much to the displeasure of one anonymous New Jersey resident just looking to run some errands.

"I was on Valley Street in South Orange," the player recalled. "There was a car stopped there. And I was just waiting. I honked. Rather than moving, [the driver] just sat there, and I could tell he was glaring at me. I did not want the drama, so I decided to pull into the 7-11 that was right there. I said to myself 'Let me go get a lottery ticket.'"

They satisfied their craving for lottery games and purchased a variety of tickets: a Pick 3 ticket, Pick 4 ticket, and a $30 "Colossal Crossword" scratch-off ticket. The draw game tickets both won a nice sum, the Pick 3 and Pick 4 plays totaling $100 in combined winnings, but it was the instant game that made those prizes look like pennies.

"I couldn't see the words at first," the winner told the New Jersey Lottery. "Then I saw I got, three... four and kept going. When I got to seven, I couldn't breathe."

Ten completed words later, and the player was staring at a top-prize winning ticket. They scanned the ticket using the Lottery's mobile app, and that's when they realized that a bitter situation had turned in their favor.

"I'm thankful to the person that caused me to stop," the player said in a press release. "In chaos, there's a blessing."

This wasn't the first time the winner received a "blessing" in the lottery — they had recently won several prizes of $5,000, $1,000, and $700 over the past few months.

"Maybe six months ago, I had a dream that I was going to win in the 'Colossal Crossword,' so I started buying that," the winner revealed. "But, if it hadn't been for that other car, I wouldn't have stopped."

The winnings from the prize will do well to help the patient New Jersey driver live easier and take a much-needed breath.

"I'm at the point where it's really great to be able to eliminate my debts and help my kids a little," they added.

The player collected the first of three available top prizes of $600,000 in the $30 "Colossal Crossword" scratch-off game, which launched in April. There are also two out of three second-tier prizes of $25,000 and 22 out of 36 third-tier prizes of $2,000 left to claim.