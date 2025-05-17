New Jersey player rewarded with good karma: wins $1 million lottery prize after refusing $100

Honest and humble winner can afford what was previously unattainable
By Kate Northrop
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — An honest New Jersey lottery player ignored the pressure to keep a rogue $100 bill for themselves and won a $1 million prize immediately after refusing the money.
Is it worth declining $100 if it means potentially winning a million dollars instead? Karma must have thought so, and after being rewarded with a $1 million lottery prize, one New Jersey player is happy they listened to their conscience.
On April 30, an anonymous New Jersey resident visited Paul Mart on South Main Street in Phillipsburg intending to buy some scratch-off tickets. As they approached the clerk, they noticed a lone $100 bill sitting on the counter.
"I see it, and I turn around. There's a person at the ATM and two people waiting in line," the player recalled to the New Jersey Lottery. "I said, 'Did somebody leave this here?'"
The player then asked for an envelope to put the money in so that the store could store it in lost and found, they said to Lottery officials.
"Everybody's saying, 'Just keep it,'" the player recalled. "I feel that if you take something that's not yours, you will never get your own, and everybody there just looked at me like I was nuts."
In the end, the player opted to listen to their gut rather than the customers around the store, and so the cashier took the $100 bill for safekeeping. Immediately after, the player purchased three "Power 20X" tickets for $20 each.
They scratched their tickets, scanned them with the retailer's ticket checker, and noticed something different about one of them — a message that they had won the game's $1 million top prize.
"I thought the ticket wasn't activated, but the clerk said, 'You have the golden ticket,'" the player said in a press release. "I started crying and shaking."
The player visited Lottery offices in Trenton to claim the prize, relaying to staff that they believe the win was some sort of good karma resulting from their honest actions.
"I thought if I had taken that $100 bill, I would have felt guilty and I would have left there and never bought the ticket," they emphasized. "I just truly believe it was a test from God."
With the winnings, the player wants to buy a modest house and a reliable car, which were previously unattainable for them.
This win marked the third and final claim for the $1 million top prize in the $20 "Power 20X" scratch-off game, which launched in February 2023. There are still nine out of 48 second-tier prizes of $10,000 and 69 out of 371 third-tier prizes of $2,000 remaining.
On average, according to the Lottery, better than 1 ticket in 4 wins a prize.
Sometimes,certain thoughts speak loudly. It pays to listen that lil voice or gut feeling.Congrats on your newly acquired wealth. Good luck with the house and vehicle purchase.
So heartwarming. Good for him, did the right thing, got rewarded with his good deed.
Never take anything that doesn't belong to you, is just simple common sense. Yet common sense is not that common . Congratulations.
Karma is always sitting on your shoulder, directly opposite the Devil on your other shoulder.
Good vibes this morning. Happy Saturday!
I am sorry but I beg to look at it differently.
Someone that's going into a store to buy three $20 tickets would NOT be motivated to keep $100.
Yes, there is the moral and the ethical argument to it, but the fact they can afford to spend $60 on tickets, says something.
My thoughts 🤔
"I feel that if you take something that's not yours, you will never get your own".....Sounds more along the lines of choosing integrity above all else. We all know there is good and bad Karma, as the winner referred to. Perhaps the winner has been in a past situation where they lost money that they needed it for food or to pay a bill ? The article did express that "the player wants to buy a modest house and a reliable car, which were previously unattainable for them".
Some folks are just good honest people that don't have a societal ax to grind, an agenda, get all I can get or what's in it for me.
It never hurts to do the right thing. Who knows for sure if it was a test from the almighty or not ? The winner believes it was and it did work out nicely for them.
Totally Agree 👍
There are so many ways to look at it 😁
Yeah Happy Saturday, spread some good vibes.
If you know you lost $100 you are probably going to retrace your steps to try and find it. If the person that lost it comes back to the store looking for it he will be glad someone gave it to the cashier to hold on to.
Congrats to you sir/ma'am for doing the right thing.
I go there too bought the same ticket nothing
I found 100 dollars at the same store bought sum tickets all busted