USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 7:33 pm

You last visited
June 26, 2025, 7:33 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › California woman drives home a millionaire after scooping $10 million in scratch-off lottery game

California woman drives home a millionaire after scooping $10 million in scratch-off lottery game

Dec 10, 2024, 5:13 pm (2 comments)

California Lottery

Routine drive home turns out to be life-changing

Includes video report

By Kate Northrop

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A routine drive home went from mundane to life-changing the second one California woman revealed a $10 million prize amount on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

A California woman became a multi-millionaire on the way home from work when she won $10 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket, instantly changing her life course and retirement prospects.

Nora Hammersteadt began her usual drive home from the office when something told her to stop at the local liquor store to play the lottery. She pulled over at Anaheim Liquor on South Euclid Street in Anaheim.

She noticed an elaborate, gold $30 game called "Royal Riches," which offered a $10 million top prize, and picked out a ticket. Hammersteadt was not sure what she was expecting, but it certainly was not walking out of the store $10 million richer.

"I've won a few thousand dollars playing before, but nothing like this," Hammersteadt told the California Lottery. "It was a shocker."

She had indeed won the game's top prize of $10 million, an unbelievable amount that dwarfs Hammersteadt's $100 win from another game she had bought.

"I was thinking 'this can't be real, I must be dreaming!'" the lucky winner continued. "I'm going to pinch myself and wake up one of these days."

Hammersteadt waited an entire week before she finally had time to turn in the winning ticket at a California Lottery office, describing every day at work as "torture."

"It was crazy that week; I was just in a daze. One of the hardest parts was I had to keep it a secret. I couldn't tell anyone because you know how people talk," she laughed.

Now that the prize is safely tucked away in her bank account, she's only just starting to realize the incredible comfort that the winnings will bring.

"It really got real when I turned it in at the Lottery office," Hammersteadt recalled. "That's when it was excitement time and realized retirement is coming two years sooner than I had planned."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer received a $50,000 bonus from the Lottery.

There are currently three out of six top prizes of $10 million remaining in the $30 "Royal Riches" scratch-off game, as well as eight out of 12 second-tier prizes of $750,000 and 31 out of 62 third-tier prizes of $50,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.71.

VIDEO: Watch the report

Watch on Rumble

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

California Lottery Results

California Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Pizza purchase leads to $1 million lottery win for California veteranJun 19, 2025

Homeless man wins $1 million on California Lottery scratch-off ticketMay 2, 2025

Lucky number 19 is incredibly coincidental for California lottery winner of $1 millionMar 14, 2025

South Carolina man fights nerves in The Big Spin live lottery event and emerges with $500,000 prizeJan 24, 2025

California Walmart employee wins $1 million in the lottery after being called in for work on holidayDec 2, 2024

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

noise-gate

* Awesome! I see a lawsuit has been filed for the other half of the expired  $395mil jackpot ticket Kate.

PrisonerSix

Congratulations to the winner! I hope she is able enjoy a happier life thanks to her winnings.

Who knows, I just might be next!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest