Maryland lottery fan takes home $100,000 in Pick 5 after winning top prize twice

Longtime lottery player's strategy of studying numbers pays off

By Kate Northrop

BALTIMORE, Md. — A longtime Maryland lottery player, who is no stranger to winning, took home a $100,000 Pick 5 prize last week.

A Maryland woman is increasing the number of her big lottery wins by two after she claimed two identical Pick 5 prizes earlier this month.

Charlotte Mattison of Baltimore is checking off milestone wins on her lottery bucket list one-by-one. Since winning "a few dollars" on the first lottery ticket she ever bought at 18 years old, she made it her dream to someday win a top prize.

In 1997, she was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize in a second-chance promotion, but she was not done yet.

On Dec. 2, Mattison accomplished another milestone win — scooping two $50,000 Pick 5 top prizes with two identical tickets in one drawing. She played a $1 straight bet on each ticket.

Her motivation to achieve the win stems from a strategy recommended by a friend, the Maryland Lottery said, who suggested studying past numbers and using them for her selections.

Before the evening draw took place on Dec. 2, Mattison ventured out into the cold to visit Parkside Liquors on Sinclair Lane in Baltimore. There, she purchased two identical Pick 5 tickets using numbers that won in a previous drawing: 3-1-4-1-3.

Those numbers were drawn in exact order, and Mattison's strategy paid off.

"I was shocked!" Mattison told the Lottery. "I left that store with the biggest smile on my face after getting my tickets verified."

With her winnings, Mattison told Lottery officials that she plans on paying off her home mortgage and helping her sister buy a car.

And her lottery goals don't stop there.

"I want to win again," Mattison affirmed. "I plan to keep playing, but if I win another big prize, I'll use it to help my family or pay off my car."

For selling the two winning tickets, the retailer receives a combined $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.