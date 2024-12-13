Maryland lottery fan takes home $100,000 in Pick 5 after winning top prize twice

Longtime lottery player's strategy of studying numbers pays off
By Kate Northrop
BALTIMORE, Md. — A longtime Maryland lottery player, who is no stranger to winning, took home a $100,000 Pick 5 prize last week.
A Maryland woman is increasing the number of her big lottery wins by two after she claimed two identical Pick 5 prizes earlier this month.
Charlotte Mattison of Baltimore is checking off milestone wins on her lottery bucket list one-by-one. Since winning "a few dollars" on the first lottery ticket she ever bought at 18 years old, she made it her dream to someday win a top prize.
In 1997, she was the lucky winner of a $100,000 prize in a second-chance promotion, but she was not done yet.
On Dec. 2, Mattison accomplished another milestone win — scooping two $50,000 Pick 5 top prizes with two identical tickets in one drawing. She played a $1 straight bet on each ticket.
Her motivation to achieve the win stems from a strategy recommended by a friend, the Maryland Lottery said, who suggested studying past numbers and using them for her selections.
Before the evening draw took place on Dec. 2, Mattison ventured out into the cold to visit Parkside Liquors on Sinclair Lane in Baltimore. There, she purchased two identical Pick 5 tickets using numbers that won in a previous drawing: 3-1-4-1-3.
Those numbers were drawn in exact order, and Mattison's strategy paid off.
"I was shocked!" Mattison told the Lottery. "I left that store with the biggest smile on my face after getting my tickets verified."
With her winnings, Mattison told Lottery officials that she plans on paying off her home mortgage and helping her sister buy a car.
And her lottery goals don't stop there.
"I want to win again," Mattison affirmed. "I plan to keep playing, but if I win another big prize, I'll use it to help my family or pay off my car."
For selling the two winning tickets, the retailer receives a combined $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.
The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. EST.
All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
Wonder why she didn't stay anonymous? Great thing about the win not even beating the odds, but studying the #'s long enough to beat the good old RNG computer---if that's possible. MD switched to RNG.
Way off subject, but taxes on wins have been addressed before. So with retirees, Medicare considers wins as income. My friend's Medicare premiums went up because of his wins. Talk about double taxation. Going to the office next week to fight that, though Social Security basically said 'that's the way it is with Medicare'.
I'm confused about the 5 digit & I live in md. She had two double digits I don't understand why she didn't win more. This is not the first time I've noticed this so I guess you don't get extra on the 5 digit with double digits
I think that only matters if you box the bet.If they allow you to. Her two tickets were straight plays
so you only get more if it's a boxed bet ok thanks
I guess the lottery trick her to reveal her identity. since Maryland is an anonymous state
If I win a Maryland Lottery prize can I remain anonymous?
Yes, you can. When we meet with winners who claim prizes at our Baltimore office, we encourage them to embrace the moment and celebrate by posing for a photo that we can publish. However, anyone who wins a prize on a Maryland Lottery draw game ticket, FAST PLAY ticket or scratch-off ticket has the right to remain anonymous. We do not release any such winner’s name or photo unless the winner has specifically given us written consent to do so.
Please note that this anonymity protection does not apply to second-chance and Points for Drawings contests run through the My Lottery Rewards program. Those contests are run as promotions for the Lottery. As such, they are operated under a different set of rules than our draw games and scratch-off games. The rules of participating in our second-chance and Points for Drawings contests state that winners’ identities are published.