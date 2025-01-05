Maryland Pick 5 lottery player wins $50,000 top prize twice using the same numbers

Jan 5, 2025, 8:30 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Identical wins two years in a row after 35 years of playing

By Kate Northrop

HANOVER, Md. — A longtime lottery enthusiast, who has dedicated 35 years to playing, won the Pick 5 $50,000 top prize for the second time using the same numbers.

One Maryland lottery player proved lightning can strike twice, having claimed his second $50,000 Pick 5 top prize with the same numbers that won him the first one.

Paul Cypress of Baltimore claimed his second $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery right before the New Year — perhaps his New Year's Resolution will be to win a third time with his lucky numbers.

Cypress, who has been playing lottery games for over 35 years, told Lottery officials that his lottery hobby began when a family member gifted him a scratch-off ticket that turned out to be a winner. Since then, he's developed a love for a variety of games, most notably scratch-off tickets, Pick 4, and his favorite, Pick 5.

Last year, Cypress scooped up a $50,000 prize with the numbers 9-9-0-0-0, Maryland Lottery Managing Director of Communications Seth Elkin told Lottery Post.

During a Christmas party this year, his wife reminded him to check his tickets from the Dec. 20, 2024 evening drawing. That's when he discovered the latest win with the same number combination. He discreetly kept the win a secret for the rest of the party but held a quiet celebration at home with his wife afterwards.

Cypress said he wants to set aside some of the winnings for his children's future and plans on saving the rest.

When asked whether he'll continue to play, it's a no-brainer.

"Absolutely, most definitely want to keep playing," he said in a press release.

For selling the winning ticket, Jessup Shell on Annapolis Road in Hanover will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.

The odds of winning the top prize in Pick 5 by matching all five winning numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000. Drawings take place twice a day at 12:28 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's Maryland Lottery Results page right after each drawing.