New Jersey lottery winner claims $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Lottery officials verify that the winner has come forward with the winning ticket

By Kate Northrop

The New Jersey lottery winner of the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn on March 26 has officially submitted the winning ticket and started the claims process.

New Jersey Lottery officials announced today that the winning ticket for the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been validated and that the claims process has begun.

After nine months, one anonymous winner finally brought the lone winning ticket for the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot before Lottery officials. It was purchased at the ShopRite grocery store on Route 66 in Neptune Township, which received a $30,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling it.

Lottery winners in New Jersey have one year from the draw date to claim prizes before the ticket expires.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 26, 2024 were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38, with Mega Ball number 4. The Megaplier was 2.

The anonymous jackpot winner opted to take the cash value of the prize which comes to $537.5 million before state and federal taxes. According to USA Mega's Mega Millions Jackpot Analysis, the winner will receive $280.4 million after all taxes are paid. New Jersey has one of the highest state taxes in the country, forcing lottery winners to shell out a whopping 10.7% of their prize for the privilege of winning in the state.

As New Jersey allows lottery winners to remain anonymous indefinitely, we may never find out the identity of New Jersey's newest multi-millionaire. The identities of lottery winners are not included in materials subject to records requests under New Jersey's Open Public Records Act.

Lottery Post maintains a state-by-state list of lottery privacy laws throughout the United States and several other countries.

For New Jersey, this is by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won in the state. The previous record-holder in the state was a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot, won by one ticket in the March 30, 2018 drawing. The prize was later claimed by Richard Wahl, a production manager at a northern New Jersey food services facility.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11:00 p.m. EST for a whopping $944 million jackpot (now raised to $970 million), set to make holiday wishes come true just before Christmas.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm EST. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.