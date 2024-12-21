$944 MILLION: Mega Millions lottery jackpot set to make holiday wishes come true

Dec 21, 2024, 7:41 am (140 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Biggest jackpot in 9 months closes in on a billion dollars

By Todd Northrop

Nine months after Mega Millions delivered a $1.13 billion jackpot to one ticket sold in New Jersey, the multi-state lottery game is back with a jackpot to be drawn Tuesday that is also nearing the $1 billion mark.

When nobody won Friday night's $862 million grand prize, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $944 million — the largest since a March 26, 2024 $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by one ticket sold in New Jersey. That jackpot remains unclaimed by the winner, who has another three months to claim the prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night at 11:00 pm Eastern Time (8:00 pm Pacific).

Tuesday's $944 million Mega Millions jackpot is the 7th-largest in the game's history, and the 12th-largest United States lottery jackpot of all time (see full list below).

The lump-sum cash value of $429.4 million is the 18th-largest on the all-time US lottery jackpot cash value list.

The current jackpot run-up started on September 13 as a $20 million grand prize. It is 3 months since Mega Millions has had a jackpot winner, when an $800 million jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Texas — the biggest prize ever won in the state. In October, the jackpot was claimed by an anonymous trust formed in Sugar Land.

Lottery players wondering what all the cash will look like in their bank account after federal and state taxes are taken out can see an after-tax analysis of the current Mega Millions jackpot by visiting USA Mega's Jackpot Analysis page.

The rush of ticket sales over the next few days may propel the jackpot to an even higher amount before the drawing takes place Tuesday. Lottery Post and USA Mega will update the jackpot tallies displayed if such an increase occurs.

In Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, there was no jackpot winner, but 5 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize: 1 from Arkansas, 1 from Illinois, 2 from Indiana, and 1 from Pennsylvania.

None of the second-prize winners purchased their ticket with the Megaplier option for an extra $1 per play. If they had, their prize would have doubled to $2 million, as the Megaplier number drawn was 2.

The Megaplier option is not available in California, because the fixed nature of the prize increase offered with the Megaplier is not compatible with California's pari-mutuel payouts. By law, California awards all lottery prizes on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning the prizes will change each drawing based on the number of tickets sold and the number of tickets that won at each prize level.

Also, a total of 48 tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win a $10,000 prize. Of those tickets, 11 were purchased with the Megaplier option, increasing the prize to $20,000, and 13 were sold in California, where the prize awarded this drawing is $6,199.

The Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, December 20, 2024, were 2, 20, 51, 56, and 67, with Mega Ball number 19. The Megaplier number was 2.

The complete payout information and official drawing video for Friday's drawing can be found at USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Information page, as well as on the Mega Millions Prize Payouts page at Lottery Post.

Following the Friday drawing, the Mega Millions annuity jackpot estimate was raised $82 million from its previous amount of $862 million. The cash value was raised by $37.3 million from its previous amount of $392.1 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each. For an extra $1 per ticket players can purchase the Megaplier option, which multiplies any non-jackpot won by up to 5 times, depending on the Megaplier number drawn that evening.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Top 25 United States lottery jackpots of all time

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot currently stands as the 12th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States, and the 7th-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

If nobody wins Tuesday, the next drawing will be greater than $1 billion.

Powerball: $2.0401 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $1.7649 billion, Oct. 11, 2023 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023 (31 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Florida Powerball: $1.5864 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 (19 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $1.348 billion, Jan. 13, 2023 (25 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maine Mega Millions: $1.337 billion, Jul. 29, 2022 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Illinois Powerball: $1.3259 billion, Apr. 6, 2024 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Oregon Mega Millions: $1.128 billion, Mar. 26, 2024 (30 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - New Jersey Powerball: $1.0798 billion, Jul. 19, 2023 (38 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Mega Millions: $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021 (36 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Mega Millions: $944 million, Dec. 24, 2024 (29 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Initial estimate, not won yet Powerball: $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024 (34 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Michigan Mega Millions: $800 million, Sep. 10, 2024 (27 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Texas Powerball: $768.4 million, Mar. 27, 2019 (25 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Wisconsin Powerball: $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 (20 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Massachusetts Powerball: $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 (33 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Washington Powerball: $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 (35 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - Maryland Powerball: $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 (40 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California Powerball: $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 (21 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Iowa, New York Mega Millions: $656 million, Mar. 30, 2012 (18 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Mega Millions: $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013 (21 rollovers, starting at $12 million) - California, Georgia Powerball: $632.6 million, Jan 5, 2022 (39 rollovers, starting at $20 million) - California, Wisconsin Powerball: $590.5 million, May 18, 2013 (13 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Florida Powerball: $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012 (15 rollovers, starting at $40 million) - Arizona, Missouri

For those keeping score, the number of jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are:

Powerball: 15

Mega Millions: 10

Top 25 cash value jackpots

Since many lottery winners collect their winnings in cash, the lump-sum payout is an important measure of what a winning ticket could be worth.

Looking at the cash value, the upcoming Mega Millions jackpot ranks as the 18th-largest cash value in U.S. history.

Powerball: $997.6 million cash, Nov. 7, 2022 ($2.0401 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $983.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2016 ($1.5864 billion annuity) - California, Florida, Tennessee Mega Millions: $877.8 million cash, Oct. 23, 2018 ($1.537 billion annuity) - South Carolina Mega Millions: $794.2 million cash, Aug. 8, 2023 ($1.602 billion annuity) - Florida Mega Millions: $780.5 million cash, Jul. 29, 2022 ($1.337 billion annuity) - Illinois Mega Millions: $776.6 million cash, Jan. 22, 2021 ($1.05 billion annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $774.1 million cash, Oct. 11, 2023 ($1.7649 billion annuity) - California Mega Millions: $723.5 million cash, Jan. 13, 2023 ($1.348 billion annuity) - Maine Powerball: $621 million cash, Apr. 6, 2024 ($1.3259 billion annuity) - Oregon Powerball: $558.1 million cash, Jul. 19, 2023 ($1.0798 billion annuity) - California Powerball: $546.8 million cash, Jan. 20, 2021 ($731.1 million annuity) - Maryland Mega Millions: $536.6 million cash, Mar. 26, 2024 ($1.128 billion annuity) - New Jersey Powerball: $496 million cash, Oct. 4, 2021 ($699.8 million annuity) - California Powerball: $480.5 million cash, Aug. 23, 2017 ($758.7 million annuity) - Massachusetts Powerball: $477 million cash, Mar. 27, 2019 ($768.4 million annuity) - Wisconsin Mega Millions: $471 million cash, Mar. 30, 2012 ($656 million annuity) - Illinois, Kansas, Maryland Powerball: $450.2 million cash, Jan. 5, 2022 ($632.6 million annuity) - California, Wisconsin Mega Millions: $429.4 million cash, Dec. 24, 2024 ($944 million annuity) - Initial estimate, not won yet Powerball: $425.2 million cash, Jan. 1, 2024 ($842.4 million annuity) - Michigan Powerball: $407.2 million cash, Feb. 6, 2023 ($754.6 million annuity) - Washington Mega Millions: $404.2 million cash, Sep. 10, 2024 ($800 million annuity) - Texas Powerball: $396.2 million cash, Oct. 27, 2018 ($687.8 million annuity) - Iowa, New York Powerball: $384.7 million cash, Nov. 28, 2012 ($587.5 million annuity) - Arizona, Missouri Powerball: $381.1 million cash, Feb. 11, 2015 ($564.1 million annuity) - North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas Mega Millions: $378 million cash, Jul. 8, 2016 ($536 million annuity) - Indiana

The number of cash value jackpots in the top 25, by lottery game, are: