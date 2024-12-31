$1 million Powerball lottery prize claimed by Indiana winner five hours before expiration deadline

Dec 31, 2024, 10:13 am (14 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Couple discover winning ticket at the last minute in Christmas miracle

By Kate Northrop

After a month's worth of attempts from the Hoosier Lottery to locate the missing winner of a $1 million winning Powerball lottery prize, one Indiana couple stepped forward just five hours before it was set to expire to claim it.

Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief after an anonymous couple came forward to claim a $1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket in what can only be described as a Christmas miracle.

Throughout December, the Hoosier Lottery was actively publicizing an unclaimed $1 million Powerball prize, with officials scratching their heads wondering when — or whether — the owner of the ticket would be showing up on their doorstep to claim the prize.

As it turns out, the winning couple, who requested their identities remain private, had seen all the news coverage, plus signage at the local Kendallville Finish Line retailer on Professional Way in Kendallville, where the ticket was purchased.

At the time they had begun seeing all the notices, however, they could not recall whether they had actually purchased a ticket for the June 29, 2024 drawing, or if they had even stopped at that specific gas station to buy a ticket in the first place. They still took the time to look for the winning ticket, but they gave up and assumed they did not even buy a ticket for the drawing when their search turned out to be unsuccessful.

The month of December was coming to a close, and the Dec. 26 claims deadline was just mere days away. That didn't stop the Lottery from trying to alert the winner, and their efforts paid off.

Just prior to Christmas, the Lottery said, the couple once again heard that the ticket remained unclaimed and was about to expire. They agreed to search one more time and woke up at 4:00 a.m. on Christmas morning.

The pair searched every crevice, nook, and cranny in their vehicle. Deep between the seats, they found a $1 million winning Powerball ticket.

That ticket had matched all five white ball numbers from the June 29 drawing — 26, 51, 54, 61, and 69 — but missed the Powerball number 25 to win the jackpot.

Just five hours before the expiration deadline, the couple showed up at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office in downtown Indianapolis to claim the prize. It had to be claimed at that specific location no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 26.

"It was an emotional day for both of us," the couple told the Lottery.

The Lottery recommends that players store their tickets in a secure place and consider meeting with a financial advisor before claiming big prizes.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, Dec. 30 currently stands at $163 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

Powerball lottery results are published within minutes of the drawing at USA Mega (www.usamega.com). The USA Mega website provides lottery players in-depth information about the United States' two biggest multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball.